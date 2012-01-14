The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Vente Privée Office Tour

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry/Business Insider
Vente Privée is the Gilt Groupe of Europe.It is a billion-dollar leader in private fashion flash sales, and its headquarters houses 900 employees.
The Paris headquarters is full of modern art, a passion of founder Jacques-Antoine Granjon’s. It’s covered in pink lighting to match the site and give it a cool, contemporary feel.
The headquarters used to be a printing press. Now it's covered purple and has been infiltrated by 900 Vente Privee employees.
The sales managers work here. They are in charge of every aspect of a sale after the contract is signed, hence the many samples they have on hand.
Here's Vente Privee's creative departments. They make the art that coincides with the online sales. The also produce video trailers.
The Digital Factory is on another floor of the headquarters. It is full of photo studios where items listed on the site get modelled.
Here's a shoot of baby clothes. Vente Privée takes 15,000 photos a day and makes video trailers with its own-produced music for the lines.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.