The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Vente Privée Office Tour

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry/Business Insider

Vente Privée is the Gilt Groupe of Europe.It is a billion-dollar leader in private fashion flash sales, and its headquarters houses 900 employees.



The Paris headquarters is full of modern art, a passion of founder Jacques-Antoine Granjon’s. It’s covered in pink lighting to match the site and give it a cool, contemporary feel.

