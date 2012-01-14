The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Tumblr Office Tour

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Tumblr is a social blogging platform that was founded by 25-year-old David Karp.Although they’re almost out of space and are hunting for a new office, their current spot is one to vie for.
With a lot of exposed brick and personality, Tumblr’s Flat Iron headquarters are one of our favourites.
The Tumblr office is on E 21 St. and that building in the background is actually home to Business Insider.
There is a book case on entry and the home of their 11-year-old Pomeranian Tommy. You will see him later.
Once you get into the back there is a pretty good view of the whole office. It spreads out across one half of the building with a kitchen in the middle.
Justin got these pair of pink slippers as a gift this holiday season. They hang on a wall nearby his desk.
The floor of the kitchen is simple concrete, but most of the office has warm wood flooring. That is Tommy over there.
Christopher Price is Tumblr's Editorial Director and the man behind much of Tumblr's own Tumbling. He joined Tumblr in 2007, only a week after it launched.
Towards the back of the room is a big wooden table. Many of the employees eat lunch around the table, or hold impromptu meetings.
