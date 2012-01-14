The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Tumblr Office Tour

Daniel Goodman, Alyson Shontell
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Tumblr is a social blogging platform that was founded by 25-year-old David Karp.Although they’re almost out of space and are hunting for a new office, their current spot is one to vie for.

With a lot of exposed brick and personality, Tumblr’s Flat Iron headquarters are one of our favourites.

The Tumblr office is on E 21 St. and that building in the background is actually home to Business Insider.

Tumblr splits its office between two floors. The top one is where most of the staff works.

There is a book case on entry and the home of their 11-year-old Pomeranian Tommy. You will see him later.

Once you get into the back there is a pretty good view of the whole office. It spreads out across one half of the building with a kitchen in the middle.

Justin is a developer working on Tumblr's iPad app.

Justin got these pair of pink slippers as a gift this holiday season. They hang on a wall nearby his desk.

The tech team was having a meeting by the kitchen.

The kitchen is found in the middle of the office.

The fridge is covered with letters from Tumblr fans.

The floor of the kitchen is simple concrete, but most of the office has warm wood flooring. That is Tommy over there.

The bathrooms have Tumblrbots for signs. This is the men's room.

And here is the one for ladies.

Christopher Price is Tumblr's Editorial Director and the man behind much of Tumblr's own Tumbling. He joined Tumblr in 2007, only a week after it launched.

There is a big freight elevator in the corner.

Tumblr art (from Tumblr users) is all over the office.

And here is Tommy the 11-year-old Pomeranian Tumblr has adopted.

Here is a meeting room in the back corner of the office upstairs.

Down on Tumblr's new floor there are social and meeting areas.

Bike racks behind the reception area...it gets a little more crowded when the weather is nicer.

The main waiting area. Meeting in session.

Some educational reading on the table.

Towards the back of the room is a big wooden table. Many of the employees eat lunch around the table, or hold impromptu meetings.

You knew they had some entertainment somewhere. The requisite ping pong table.

And meeting rooms with some cool names.

Here are some awards Tumblr has received tucked away in the Orion room.

And a shiny table.

