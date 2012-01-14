The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Google Pittsburgh Office Tour

There really isn’t a lame-looking Google office anywhere in the world.While the Googleplex in Mountain View, CA gets a ton of press, there’s an equally-cool Google shop set up in Pittsburgh, PA.

Complete with massive hammocks and terraces, local architecture firm Strada designed one of our favourite tech offices.

This is the original Nabisco building where Google now has its offices in the penthouse floor.

It's a pretty big space with the signature Google-coloured bouncy balls and bean bag chairs.

The exposed brick contrasts nicely with the bright Google colours.

Here's an overlook at the work space.

This big tube is a two story conference room, where one is stacked on top of the other.

See that yellow thing? You'll find out why it's awesome in the next slide.

This is our favourite thing in the building: A hanging cargo net hammock.

Here's an indoor bamboo garden.

In the distance is a big photo of the Smithfield Street Bridge.

There are raised catwalk paths around the office overlooking the space.

It also includes auditoriums for speakers to give talks. Strada calls this space the peanut gallery.

It wouldn't be Googly if it didn't have a space for employees to unwind.

It also has this nifty little library.

Here's the indoor cafeteria ...

... and here's the outdoor cafeteria with nice views of Pittsburgh.

