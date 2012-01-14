The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Google Pittsburgh Office Tour

Photo: David Aschkenas/Strada LLC

There really isn’t a lame-looking Google office anywhere in the world.While the Googleplex in Mountain View, CA gets a ton of press, there’s an equally-cool Google shop set up in Pittsburgh, PA.



Complete with massive hammocks and terraces, local architecture firm Strada designed one of our favourite tech offices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.