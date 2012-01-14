The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Google Pittsburgh Office Tour

Photo: David Aschkenas/Strada LLC
There really isn’t a lame-looking Google office anywhere in the world.While the Googleplex in Mountain View, CA gets a ton of press, there’s an equally-cool Google shop set up in Pittsburgh, PA.
Complete with massive hammocks and terraces, local architecture firm Strada designed one of our favourite tech offices.
It also includes auditoriums for speakers to give talks. Strada calls this space the peanut gallery.
