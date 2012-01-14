The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Gawker Office Tour

Nicholas Carlson, Alyson Shontell

Last year we stopped by Gawker Media’s New York headquarters.

It was awesome.

There’s a rooftop for lounging, writing and barbecuing in warm weather.  There’s also a lot of cool wood work and some strange cheerleader art.

Gawker's neighbourhood is actually three neighborhoods: SoHo, NoLita and the Bowery

Gawker is way up at the top of these stairs. There's an elevator somewhere in the building, but no one ever uses it.

When you finally make it to the top you'll be greeted by Gawker's office assistant

Gawker has a series of phone booths. Here's sales director Michael Cascio. He used to run sales at CollegeHumor.

There's a lounge area that looks like it's straight out of the blue pill/red pill scene in The Matrix

No cubes for the Gawkers. They work on draftsman's tables, just like architects

Gawker's roof deck is home to many summertime parties for advertisers

It's also good for working outside on nice days

The requisite glassy conference room.

Gawker even has an office surfboard.

Old media has a home at Gawker's headquarters.

