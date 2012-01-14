The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Gawker Office Tour

Last year we stopped by Gawker Media’s New York headquarters.
It was awesome.
There’s a rooftop for lounging, writing and barbecuing in warm weather. There’s also a lot of cool wood work and some strange cheerleader art.
Gawker is way up at the top of these stairs. There's an elevator somewhere in the building, but no one ever uses it.
Gawker has a series of phone booths. Here's sales director Michael Cascio. He used to run sales at CollegeHumor.
There's a lounge area that looks like it's straight out of the blue pill/red pill scene in The Matrix
