The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Fab Office Tour

Fab.com was founded in June and it already has 1.65 million members.Last month it raised an additional $40 million round of financing, which means it has to have an awesome office for all of its new hires.

Fab’s New York City office is filled with funky art designs, wonderfully wacky knickknacks, odds and ends.

Fab is located at 330 38th Street in Manhattan.

The reception area is decorated with colourful round light fixtures.

A lot of the decorations and items around the office are from the site. Like these David Trubridge lamps.

One of the first things that hits you in the office is the plethora of interesting stuff. These are some of the contemporary art pieces that have been sold on the site.

The company is growing leaps and bounds; it has 50 openings at the moment. Here's a meeting that's in session.

Fab also has an office in India. Bradford Shane Shellhammer, a Fab co-founder, picked these cool movie posters up on one of his trips out there.

Bradford Shane Shellhammer is Fab's co-founder and chief creative officer. He has tons of cool stuff around his desk.

Across from him sits Jason Goldberg, Fab co-founder and CEO.

Between them sits this awesome chandelier.

It uses Plumen light bulbs. Not only do they look good, they also use 80% less energy and last 8 times longer than standard incandescent light bulbs.

The office features large windows, and even they have ornaments.

Back around the corner we find the editorial and purchase teams. They figure out what to sell and how to describe it.

Always up for off beat design, Fab uses outlets that hang from the ceiling, not in the floor or wall.

Moving along in the office we encountered this beast. A chicken made out of old Fanta wrapping.

The kitchen is simple and functional.

The board room is filled with these funky red chairs.

The office keeps growing and Fab recently took over an additional space on its floor. So we had to head out through the door at the front.

We checked out the operations and supply chain coordinators. But every employee was on the phone.

These really cool plastic phones actually plug in to your real phone.

This smiley face, made of Bucky Balls, is just one example of how the staff uses their creativity in the office.

Here is the customer service team.

But for Fab co-founders Bradford Shane Shellhammer and Jason Goldberg, perhaps their favourite part of the office is the future growth of the company.

