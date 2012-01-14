The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Fab Office Tour

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Fab.com was founded in June and it already has 1.65 million members.Last month it raised an additional $40 million round of financing, which means it has to have an awesome office for all of its new hires.



Fab’s New York City office is filled with funky art designs, wonderfully wacky knickknacks, odds and ends.

