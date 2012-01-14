The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Fab Office Tour

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Fab.com was founded in June and it already has 1.65 million members.Last month it raised an additional $40 million round of financing, which means it has to have an awesome office for all of its new hires.
Fab’s New York City office is filled with funky art designs, wonderfully wacky knickknacks, odds and ends.
A lot of the decorations and items around the office are from the site. Like these David Trubridge lamps.
One of the first things that hits you in the office is the plethora of interesting stuff. These are some of the contemporary art pieces that have been sold on the site.
The company is growing leaps and bounds; it has 50 openings at the moment. Here's a meeting that's in session.
Fab also has an office in India. Bradford Shane Shellhammer, a Fab co-founder, picked these cool movie posters up on one of his trips out there.
Bradford Shane Shellhammer is Fab's co-founder and chief creative officer. He has tons of cool stuff around his desk.
It uses Plumen light bulbs. Not only do they look good, they also use 80% less energy and last 8 times longer than standard incandescent light bulbs.
Back around the corner we find the editorial and purchase teams. They figure out what to sell and how to describe it.
Always up for off beat design, Fab uses outlets that hang from the ceiling, not in the floor or wall.
The office keeps growing and Fab recently took over an additional space on its floor. So we had to head out through the door at the front.
This smiley face, made of Bucky Balls, is just one example of how the staff uses their creativity in the office.
But for Fab co-founders Bradford Shane Shellhammer and Jason Goldberg, perhaps their favourite part of the office is the future growth of the company.
