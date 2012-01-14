The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Groupon Office Tour

Before its IPO, we visited Groupon’s headquarters twice.
It’s the funniest office we’ve seen.
Cofounder and CEO Andrew Mason is still quick to crack a joke whenever he can, and as you’ll see in our photo tour, Groupon’s comedy writers and improv actors still seem to have a firm hold on the company’s culture.
We start on the sixth floor of 600 W. Chicago Ave., west of Chicago's downtown, in an old Montgomery Ward building
Since our first visit, Groupon has moved its main office into a new floor of the building, complete with fancy frosted glass logos
There's Groupon cofounder and CEO Andrew Mason's recent Forbes cover in the middle, surrounded by magazine covers of famous dotcom meltdowns, like MySpace, Netscape, and AOL. This is how Mason keeps himself grounded.
Here's a batch of new Groupon editorial workers. To make up for the fact that they didn't have much space right now, they had movies on all the time on that big-screen TV.
Across the river is a Chicago Tribune building, a big brick reminder of the newspaper classified industry that Groupon is helping to disrupt
Woman riding a bird with sword in the air: Groupon's first try at a logo. (A joke, of course). The idea was to create a logo that was the least usable as possible for a business. (The pink sweater was only added later. You can figure out what was there before.)
Groupon's wall of headshots: Many of the customer service reps are improv actors, which is actually good training, because it encourages quick thinking and positive responses
Lastly, here's the fort, guarding part of the tech team that's working on top-secret projects, and Andrew Mason's desk
