The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Groupon Office Tour

Before its IPO, we visited Groupon’s headquarters twice.

It’s the funniest office we’ve seen. 

Cofounder and CEO Andrew Mason is still quick to crack a joke whenever he can, and as you’ll see in our photo tour, Groupon’s comedy writers and improv actors still seem to have a firm hold on the company’s culture.

We start on the sixth floor of 600 W. Chicago Ave., west of Chicago's downtown, in an old Montgomery Ward building

Since our first visit, Groupon has moved its main office into a new floor of the building, complete with fancy frosted glass logos

A flashy LCD wall greets visitors

There's Groupon cofounder and CEO Andrew Mason's recent Forbes cover in the middle, surrounded by magazine covers of famous dotcom meltdowns, like MySpace, Netscape, and AOL. This is how Mason keeps himself grounded.

The Groupon cat logo hangs out by reception.

Michael's room has wallpaper, a bed with burn marks, and lots of Cheerios boxes.

There's a tank for an (apparently escaped) critter...

There's a toilet full of Almond Joy bars...

There's an old iMac full of Van Halen MP3s...

And there are digital photo frames of Andrew Mason. Weird! Let's get out of here.

Out here, a glimpse at some of the marketing and sales department

Here's a batch of new Groupon editorial workers. To make up for the fact that they didn't have much space right now, they had movies on all the time on that big-screen TV.

Fun fact: This part of Groupon's office used to be a test kitchen

Sales reps take a break

Across the river is a Chicago Tribune building, a big brick reminder of the newspaper classified industry that Groupon is helping to disrupt

Copy editors on the editorial team

Woman riding a bird with sword in the air: Groupon's first try at a logo. (A joke, of course). The idea was to create a logo that was the least usable as possible for a business. (The pink sweater was only added later. You can figure out what was there before.)

Groupon's wall of headshots: Many of the customer service reps are improv actors, which is actually good training, because it encourages quick thinking and positive responses

Lastly, here's the fort, guarding part of the tech team that's working on top-secret projects, and Andrew Mason's desk

A peek behind the curtain -- some developers hard at work

And that's about it! The Groupon cat sends us on our way...

