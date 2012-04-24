Cool Military Pic Of The Day: The Russian Su-30Mk2V With A New Paint Scheme

Off the main page and only for readers of BI Military & defence, we bring you the Military Pic’ of the Day.



We see so many new and interesting military hardware it seemed a shame to not share it with some loyal readers, so we’re giving it a shot.

Compliments of the aviation blog Alert 5, this is a Russian Su-30MK2V being delivered to the Vietnam People’s Air Force in a new paint scheme.

The Su-30MK is a Russian made fighter that’s been in production for about 12 years, costs around $50 million, and is sold mainly to China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Uganda, and Venezuela.

Photo: Vietnamese online forum via Alert 5

