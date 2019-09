Here’s a neat interactive chart from paidContent that breaks down where UK newspapers get their web traffic. The top referring site is The Drudge Report, which drove around 6.6 million visitors in April. The BBC was the second top-referring site, driving more than 1.9 million visitors in April.



Check it out below:

Powered by Tableau

