6 Awesome Hamptons Hotels You Should Stay In This Summer

While the extremely well-off have their own mansions in The Hamptons to motor helicopter out to every weekend this summer, the rest of us will have to make do with some temporary lodgings.



If you don’t feel like sharing a house with eight randoms or if you think you will only make it out for a couple of weekends, then hotels are the way to go. And fortunately, the Hamptons have been making some headway in the hotel scene, mainly in Montauk.

Here are 6 hotels you may want to check into to check out the Hamptons scene.

Warning: They are expensive, even during the week.

Surf Lodge: $495 The Surf Lodge in Montauk is known more for its nightlife, which includes stellar concert performances every weekend (Willie Nelson!), and its restaurant, Byron, rather than its hotel rooms but should you lay your weary but well-coiffed head here you won't be disappointed by the breezy light colours and the beachy, if minimalist, decor. Rates start at $495 a night for a room with a queen bed in mid-June. But rooms seem to be going fast. The Crow's Nest Inn and Restaurant, Lake Montauk: $500 Run by hotelier Sean MacPherson, the Crow's Nest is a very intimate hotel about a mile and a half miles east of Montauk with just 14 rooms, each with a king bed and a private deck. If you love the Bowery and the Maritime Hotels, then Crow's Nest is right up your Hamptons getaway alley. The property also has a two bedroom cottage available for rent and Guest of a Guest reports that two more cottages named The David Pharaoh Cottages (named after the last Native American king of Montauk), will be available for rent soon as well. These will have access to a private beach, along with kitchenettes and a private lakefront patio. Rooms start at $500 a night for a weekend in mid-June. The cottages will, of course, be much higher. Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina: $499 This is a full-service resort with four restaurants and bars, a spa, two outdoor pools, family and kids programs and as promised, boats. Lots of boats. Real Housewives love this place too since Kelly Bensimon will be hosting a book signing party there on Saturday, June 1 from 3 to 5pm. Her book? 'In the Spirit of The Hamptons.' Fitting! Rates start at $499 a night for an Admiral room with two double beds or a Villa room with a king bed. Capri Southampton: $359 The rooms at Capri mix in nautical touches with brightly coloured prints from the Cynthia Rowley Design Studio. All rooms include linens from Sferra, bath toiletries from June Jacobs, free WiFi and complimentary beverages. And you don't want to miss their classic pool scene called The Bathing Club. New this summer is BLT Steak which has opened in the old Nobu spot. The pop-up restaurant can fit up to 110 guests inside and outside and will feature all the good stuff you love at BLT. Rates start at $359 for a club double room in late June but many weekends are already sold out so book soon. Ruschmeyer's: $446 Back in Montauk, the sumer camp-inspired Ruschmeyer's Hotel was the genesis for the King & Grove hotel brand. This summer, the restaurant and bar will be run by the team who started The Smile restaurant in Nolita, Matt Kliegman, Carlos Quirarte, and Melia Marden who will serve up Montauk's freshest seafood and local produce. As for the rooms, they are small but there's a lot packed into them like flat-screen TVs, free WiFi, Frette linens and John Masters organics products. Plus, they all come with free breakfast. Rates start at $446 a night for a weekend in late June. Many weekends require a two-night minimum stay and many are already sold-out, so once again, book now. The Montauk Beach House: $500 This hotel just opened last year in downtown Montauk close to all the shops in town but as its name suggests, is also a block away from the Ocean surf beaches. Rooms blend in 'European chic style' with a beach vibe and just a hint of luxury, especially in those Moonlight Suites. Guests can book rooms for just a weekend or they can snap up a private membership to the beach club for $1,100 for the season. Non-hotel guests can pay $50 a day. For its sophomore season, The Montauk Beach House is planning to host several special events, most of them poolside. Rates start around $500 a night. Call the hotel at (631)668-2112 from 10am to 5pm Monday-Friday to book your room. Now see how you can get to the Hamptons in style. Two Ways To Travel To The Hamptons By Seaplane >

