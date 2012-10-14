Cool GMail Trick – Embed a Video in Gmail and Make The Video Open Up in a Light Box.

Last week I accidentally stumbled upon a cool new feature that Google rolled out, so I thought I would create a short video tutorial explaining my findings. In this three minute video I will show you how to take a Youtube video, embed it, create a screen shot with a hyperlink (within your message) at which point Gmail will open it as a full screen lightbox when the user clicks on it. You will notice that I use Snagit for screen captures, which in-itself is also an amazing tool.



The video referenced in this tutorial is an amazing recreation of Michael Jacksons, “Billy Jean“, covered by our very own, John Stringer.

Enjoy!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

