This is the Chinese version of Google Glass and it's only a fraction of the price

Cool Glass One, a product from Chinese company Beijing Palo Alto Tech, looks similar to Google Glass. The wearable tech appeared at CES Asia.

It has a touchpad on the side, allowing users to control the device by swiping through an interface displayed onscreen. There is also a camera, which takes photos and records 1080p HD video. The device can currently only be connected to mobile phones using Android systems.

Cool Glass One will retail for $US330-$US500 per device and will be available online in August.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.