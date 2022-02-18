20 things you probably didn’t know about Rihanna

- Rihanna is a Grammy-winning artist, but even her biggest fans might not know some of these facts.
- She holds multiple Guinness World Records and she’s had a song top the charts for 10 weeks.
- Rihanna’s hit song “Umbrella” was originally written for Britney Spears.
Her full name is also Robyn Rihanna Fenty.
She appeared as a judge at the final tournament where she announced the winning cheer team who got to perform in her music video.
She told The Daily Mail in 2007 that she’d joined the pageant on a dare.
In the same Daily Mail interview, she told the publication that her military training actually helped her to compete in the beauty pageant.
“My military training came in handy for learning to balance books on my head for the catwalk,” she said.
Her drill sergeant, singer-songwriter Shontelle, told BBC News in 2009, that she had to order Rihanna around.
“That’s what drill sergeants do. We boss cadets around, we make them do push-ups … especially when they show up on the parade square late,” she said.
He wanted to sign Rihanna so badly that the label’s meeting with her reportedly went until 3 a.m. while the lawyers ironed out all the details.
At the age of 16, Rihanna signed a contract with the label.
According to Vice, the song was originally written for Britney Spears, who rejected the offer. It was then offered to both Mary J. Blige and Def Jam Records.
Blige wasn’t able to finalize the deal, so the record label was able to purchase the song for Rihanna.
Harris later told The Sun in 2012 that the song completely changed his career, according to New Musical Express magazine.
She told Esquire in 2011 that she takes the shot to calm her nerves before every show.
“My personal assistant slash bartender brings me a shot that she dilutes with a little something so it’s not so harsh, like orange juice or soda water and lime,” she said.
While she’s sipping her drink, she watches the opening act from her dressing room or from the audience if she has the proper attire.
“Sometimes I go out into the audience. I put on a really big hoodie and sneak out there,” she told Esquire.
In addition to being involved in several of her own nonprofits, including the Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna hosts a highly successful charity ball every year called the Diamond Ball.
Most recently, her Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts.
She played the ill-fated character Marion Crane.
In the video, Rihanna recounts one of her experiences that happened at a church where a girl “went out of control” and everyone heard a “different voice.”
“My mom wasn’t flexible. I wore no makeup,” she told InStyle in 2017.
Rihanna also said her love of all things beauty-related came from watching her mother work at a beauty counter when she was growing up.
“When I’m in the studio, he’ll tell me how to breathe and stuff,” she told MTV that year.
The pair were reportedly working on new music together when the lessons occurred.
The superstar attended the naming ceremony on Barbados Independence Day in 2017.
The most recent, which can be seen at the New York Times Square location, took four months to create.
Many fans say that she simply closes both eyes and reopens one first to make it look like she’s winking.
