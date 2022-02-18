20 things you probably didn’t know about Rihanna

She received military training in Barbados.

Before she became a worldwide phenomenon, Rihanna was an army cadet in a sub-military program in Barbados, the singer’s home country.

In the same Daily Mail interview, she told the publication that her military training actually helped her to compete in the beauty pageant.

“My military training came in handy for learning to balance books on my head for the catwalk,” she said.

Her drill sergeant, singer-songwriter Shontelle, told BBC News in 2009, that she had to order Rihanna around.

“That’s what drill sergeants do. We boss cadets around, we make them do push-ups … especially when they show up on the parade square late,” she said.