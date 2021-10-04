11 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Clueless’

Silverstone’s performance in an Aerosmith music video helped her land the role of Cher.

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Silverstone in the role of Cher Horowitz, and it turns out, she was one of Heckerling’s top choices from the start.

According to Interview magazine, Heckerling said she had her eye on Silverstone thanks to her role in Aerosmith’s “Crazy” music video.

“Her performance in the video — I believed everything. I just went crazy for her. So when I handed the script in, by that time the ‘Crazy’ video was out and I videotaped it. I gave it to the studio and said, ‘Think of this girl when you read it,’ and they said ‘Oh, Liv Tyler?’ And I went, ‘No!'” she said.

She continued, “Meanwhile my friend, the casting director, was saying ‘You’ve got to see the girl in ‘The Crush.’ Well, it’s the same girl.”