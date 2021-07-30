16 things you probably didn’t know about the Disney water parks

- Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is home to two water parks: Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park has a body slide that goes up to 60 miles per hour.
- The Surf Pool at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon pushes out 6-foot (1.83m) waves every 90 seconds.
Ice Gator resides at Blizzard Beach and has been a prominent figure at the park since its opening in 1995.
Lagoona Gator is Typhoon Lagoon’s version of the mascot, but he didn’t arrive until after the company saw how popular Ice Gator was at Blizzard Beach.
The class, which is not included in a regular ticket, features one-on-one coaching in the park’s giant wave pool.
The water slide sends people flying almost straight down at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. According to the Disney World site, it’s the “tallest, fastest freefall body slide” on its property.
The slide’s main drop is 12 stories tall — about 120 feet (36.58m) — which is only about 10 feet shorter than the 13-story drop on the Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Typhoon Lagoon’s Castaway Creek is 2,000 feet long, and Blizzard Beach’s Cross Country Creek is 3,000 feet long.
The fictional backstory is that there was a freak snowstorm in Florida that instantly put the ski resort in business. When the weather returned to normal, however, the resort began to melt away.
That’s when Ice Gator stepped in to save the resort by allowing guests to slide down melting snow slides.
The lift travels to the top of Mount Gushmore, where they can get in line for three of the park’s top-tier attractions.
If you ride Miss Adventure Falls you might notice that it’s “owned” by Captain Mary Oceaneer.
This character is part of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, a fictional group that has storylines throughout the Disney Parks, including at Magic Kingdom’s Skipper Canteen restaurant, Tokyo Disney Sea’s version of Tower of Terror, and even AbracadaBar at Disney World’s BoardWalk.
Captain Mary Oceaneer is also prominently featured on the Disney Cruise Line.
River Country was nestled in the land between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds, and the property stood stagnant until around 2016 when the company began working to put a new Disney Vacation Club hotel there.
The massive Surf Pool holds nearly 3 million gallons of water, making it one of the largest wave pools in North America.
At the Disney water parks, you might find a few hidden Mickeys on the rides, but cast members also construct them out of the giant rafts that are used on the water slides.
The shark reef allowed guests to swim and snorkel with sharks, fish, and other sea life, but the experience closed in October 2016 to make way for Miss Adventure Falls.
At Blizzard Beach, guests can see Goofy in his swimwear getting ready to dive into the wave pool, and at Typhoon Lagoon they can hang out with Lilo and Stitch.
Even if guests can’t sign up for the private surf lessons, the pool is still a popular attraction throughout the day due to its steady stream of waves.
Made-to-order mini donuts can be purchased at both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, and they’re served hot and doused in cinnamon sugar.
Blizzard Beach was the second most visited water park, followed by Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay.
As of 2018, per Guinness World Records, Typhoon Lagoon is also the second most visited water park in the world with 2,271,000 visitors in 2017. Chimelong Water Park in China holds the top title with 2,740,000 visitors in one year.
