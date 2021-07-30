16 things you probably didn’t know about the Disney water parks

Both Disney World water parks have a themed mascot.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water parks both have unique gator mascots.

Ice Gator resides at Blizzard Beach and has been a prominent figure at the park since its opening in 1995.

Lagoona Gator is Typhoon Lagoon’s version of the mascot, but he didn’t arrive until after the company saw how popular Ice Gator was at Blizzard Beach.