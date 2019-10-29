10 surprising things you didn't know about 'Practical Magic'

Warner Bros. ‘Practical Magic’ is a Halloween classic for many.

“Practical Magic” (1998) is a cult-classic film about the Owens women, a family of witches who navigate life, love, and curses together.

Although the film is now a cult classic, it was a bit of a box-office flop that critics ripped apart for years.

A real witch consulted on “Practical Magic” and later threatened to curse the movie, according to the film’s director.

Jimmy was supposed to be from Texas, but the character was rewritten for actor Goran Visnjic.

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, “Practical Magic” (1998) is a film about a family of witches who navigate the ups and downs of life, love, family, and, of course, magic.

In the decades since its release, the film has become a cult classic that’s especially popular around Halloween – and it still holds a few interesting secrets that even the biggest fans may not know.

Here are some of the surprising things you never knew about “Practical Magic.”

Despite ultimately becoming a cult classic, “Practical Magic” did not initially do well at the box office or with critics.

Reuters During opening weekend, ‘Practical Magic’ reportedly made less than it cost to make.

“Practical Magic” opened in 1998 and, according to Box Office Mojo, the ultimate worldwide gross of the film was roughly $US68.3 million, meaning it did not make back its reported $US75 million budget.

On top of the film potentially losing money, many critics didn’t love it either.

Famed critic Roger Ebert called the film “too scary for children and too childish for adults” and said the script lacked wit and imagination. Other reviewers seem to agree, as “Practical Magic” has a mere 21% on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 46 on Metacritic.

However, regardless of box-office sales or critic ratings, fans of the film have made it into a cult classic that’s still relevant today.

Rubber floors were installed on set for Nicole Kidman’s exorcism scene.

Warner Bros. Nicole Kidman really did slam her head on the floor.

The scene where the women hold an exorcism to rid Gillian of Jimmy’s spirit was an “intense” one to shoot, according to director Griffin Dunne.

In an interview with Yahoo!, Dunne recalled that Nicole Kidman, who played Gillian, wanted to make the scene as real as possible by slamming her head against the floor during her character’s violent exorcism.

And so, production installed rubber panels to try and protect her from the blows.

“I just remember her, take after take, slamming her head,” Dunne said. “She looked totally possessed. I mean, I think she brought on a rash. Her skin would go bright red, from white to red to white in waves of, you know, purging. It was intense.”

A real witch consulted on the film and reportedly later threatened to curse the movie.

Warner Bros. The film’s director said the legal team paid her off.

In an interview with Vulture, director Dunne admitted that although he loved the setting of the story and the book, he was not well-versed in witchcraft. And so, he hired a witch consultant for the film to talk with him about the movie and observe rehearsals with the actresses.

Dunne said although he feels the witch consultant was paid well, she later demanded extra money and a percentage of the film’s profits.

According to Dunne, when told that pay bump would not be possible, she told a producer, “I’m going to put a curse on you. I’m putting a curse on this movie, and I’m putting a curse on Griffin.”

Dunne said he later received a voicemail from her threatening additional curses and speaking in tongues. He said the woman sued Warner Bros. and the legal team was so freaked out that they just “[paid] the witch off.”

Just in case, the director said he held a real exorcism to get rid of the curse.

Warner Bros. He said he spent about $US100 on it.

Although Dunne told Vulture that he didn’t “give the curse any power,” he held his own exorcism to cover his bases.

“It was a very simple, New Agey ceremony… It was mostly chants and smoke,” he recalled. “If you’re a person with any kind of spiritual sensibility or if you believe in a kind of higher power, you’re open to beliefs in many things … I’m open-minded enough to at least spend a hundred bucks on an exorcism.”

The film is based on a book, but it takes many creative liberties.

Warner Bros. The film is based on a book that’s quite different.

The film is based on the Alice Hoffman book of the same name. However, the plot lines and characters vary greatly between the book and the film adaptation.

The movie created entirely new plot lines including the infamous midnight-margaritas scene and the film’s central curse, which says that any man who falls in love with an Owens woman will die.

The film also focuses heavily on the aunts, who are more minor characters in the book. In fact, the aunts’ house is not even a setting in Hoffman’s novel.

The book also focuses primarily on Sally Owens’ daughters, Antonia and Kylie.

The movie has had multiple spin-offs that never made it to air, and now it has a prequel in the works.

Warner Bros. The prequel series is based on a book.

After the cult-classic success of the film, a few attempts were made to turn it into a series.

First, in 2004 there was a pilot called “Sudbury.” Starring Kim Delaney, Jeri Ryan, and Kat Dennings, the pilot was executive produced by Sandra Bullock but unfortunately did not get picked up.

The second attempt was in 2010 when ABC Family (now Freeform) announced it would be producing a television reboot of the film. This series, too, never made it to the small screen.

Luckily for “Practical Magic” fans, a new story about the Owens family is in the works.

“The Rules of Magic,” Alice Hoffman’s recently released prequel to “Practical Magic,” is slated to be produced for the streaming service HBO Max. The story will follow Franny, Jet, and Vincent Owens throughout their trials and tribulations in New York City during the 1960s.

Barbra Streisand reportedly wanted to buy the aunts’ house in the film … but it’s not real.

Warner Bros. The outside of the house is just a shell that looks real.

A character in itself, the enchanting Victorian-style house that Sally and Gillian’s eccentric aunts live in has since become a stunning icon of the film.

It’s so iconic that, according to the house’s designers, Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, musical icon Barbra Streisand called them after seeing the film in hopes of purchasing it.

Unfortunately, the house didn’t actually exist. The builders created what’s called an “architectural shell” in San Juan Island, Washington, to serve as exterior setpieces and the interior sets were built on sound stages in Los Angeles, California.

After filming, the exterior was torn down and now the home lives on only in the film.

Jimmy was originally supposed to be from Texas, but the character was rewritten for actor Goran Visnjic.

Warner Bros. The character was initially supposed to be quite different.

Gillian’s abusive boyfriend, Jimmy, was originally written as Jimmy Hawkins, a guy from Texas. However, after Dunne saw actor Goran Visnjic in the 1997 film “Welcome to Sarajevo,” he asked Visnjic to audition for “Practical Magic,” per The Guardian.

Visnjic, of course, got the part and the character was changed to Jimmy Angelov, an Eastern European, to better work with Visnjic’s Croatian heritage.

Some of the cast and crew actually drank alcohol during the filming of the midnight-margarita scene.

Warner Bros. Apparently it was one of the most fun scenes to film.

Arguably the best scene in the film, the Owens women dancing drunkenly to Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut” while downing midnight margaritas was partially fuelled by actual alcohol.

During the “Practical Magic” commentary, Bullock said that the actresses drank bad tequila that Kidman had brought while filming the scene.

The director also told Yahoo! that the cast weren’t the only ones enjoying the drinks.

“We all drank tequila and shot that scene – thank God the [director of photography] didn’t have any – but we shot it and they all went nuts, and we all danced around,” Dunne recalled.

He said after the scene wrapped, the cast and crew continued drinking and dancing.

The score you hear in the film was actually not the first score written for “Practical Magic.”

Warner Bros. The initial soundtrack apparently was not ‘Hollywood’ enough.

Composer Michael Nyman said he wrote an entire score for “Practical Magic” that was not used in the movie – instead, the studio chose a score by Alan Silvestri.

According to an interview with Soundtrack.net, Nyman said that although he felt the music he wrote for the film was sexy, sleazy, humorous, scary and “very high quality,” Warner Bros. thought the score was not enough of a “Hollywood soundtrack” and opted to go in a different direction.

Some of Nyman’s score can still be heard on the original CD release of the soundtrack, which was recorded before the studio changed the music.

Nyman said that he regrets the fact that his music exists on the album because it limits people’s exposure to his work, but does appreciate that, at the very least, it proves his involvement in the film.

