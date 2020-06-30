12 things you probably didn't know about 'The Devil Wears Prada'

20th Century Fox ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ stars Anne Hathaway.

“The Devil Wears Prada” debuted in 2006.

Meryl Streep said she nearly walked away from the role of Miranda Priestly because she didn’t feel her initial salary offer was high enough.

Miranda Priestly’s assistant, Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), was originally supposed to be American, not British.

The costumes for the “The Devil Wears Prada” cost over $US1 million and the movie took around two months to film.

It’s been almost 15 years since “The Devil Wears Prada” hit the big screen in 2006 – and fans still can’t get enough of the Oscar-nominated film starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep.

In honour of the beloved comedy, here are some surprising things you probably didn’t know about “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Anne Hathaway wasn’t the frontrunner for the role of Andy.

20th Century Fox Anne Hathaway as Andy in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

In a 2016 interview with Variety, Hathaway said she “wasn’t the first choice” for the role of Andy Sachs, a recent journalism grad who landed the coveted role of personal assistant to a major magazine’s editor-in-chief.

Movie director David Frankel was choosing between around 100 actresses, including Rachel McAdams – who turned down the role multiple times. He eventually chose Hathaway.

Meryl Streep almost didn’t star in the movie, either

20th Century Fox Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Despite reading the script and feeling like the movie was going to be a huge success, Streep had reservations about accepting the role of Miranda Priestly.

Streep said she was hesitant because when she was offered the role, producers low-balled her salary.

The actress told Variety that when she decided to walk away from the role, producers doubled their initial offer.

The film is based on a novel that’s written by someone who was once an assistant to a Vogue editor-in-chief.

20th Century Fox Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

The book “The Devil Wears Prada” isn’t classified as non-fiction, but the New York Times Best Seller is written by Lauren Weisberger, who was once an assistant to the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour.

Although the novel isn’t entirely based on real-life, Weisberger has said her former job influenced how she wrote the story.

“It wasn’t a one-to-one portrayal [of Wintour],” Weisberger told the Daily Mail in 2010. “But of course my time at Vogue informed the book, there’s no denying that.”

The movie’s manuscript was purchased before the book it’s based on was even finished.

20th Century Fox The novel ended up becoming a bestseller.

“We bought it as a partial manuscript, 50 pages with an outline, as Lauren Weisberger was writing the book,” Former Fox 2000 chief Elizabeth Gabler told IndieWire.

“The idea was so strong, the concept so clear and so enticing, that we thought we would be able to figure out a movie from it no matter what the eventual manuscript turned out to be,” she explained.

Miranda Priestly’s assistant Emily Charlton was originally supposed to be American.

20th Century Fox Emily Blunt in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Emily Blunt famously played Emily Charlton, Miranda’s snide first assistant, in the film.

And, in 2008, the British-American actress told the New York Times that the character was actually supposed to have an American accent.

“Originally, the character was supposed to be American, but I felt she should be British,” Blunt told the publication. “British people in America always sound so desperate and clipped. In the fashion world, there was a slightly snobby reaction to my character. They felt the hair, the makeup, and the clothes were wrong. “

In total, the costume design for the movie cost more than $US1 million.

20th Century Fox ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ features some high-end looks.

In the cut-throat world of magazine fashion, you’ve got to dress to impress, but that can come at a cost – even on the big screen.

The costumes for “The Devil Wears Prada,” which were designed by Patricia Field, cost over $US1 million.

Meryl Streep dyed her hair white for the role, and it influenced her character’s wardrobe.

20th Century Fox The white hair meant Miranda Priestly’s outfits would pop even more.

Field told Glamour magazine that she was really excited when Streep decided to dye her hair white for the role of Miranda Priestly.

“I was so elated because, for me, white hair was something I could play against any colour. The white gave me a backdrop and a bigger freedom … it gave me the opportunity to be more creative, because it started the palette, painting the portrait for me,” she told the publication.

Hathway said she was told to gain weight for the role … and then she was told to lose it.

IMDb/20th Century Fox The actress said it took her months to do so.

“The director and producers asked me to gain 10 pounds,” Hathaway told People magazine in 2006.

But after costume fittings, Hathaway said the film’s costume designer, Field, told her to lose 10 pounds in order to fit in some of the couture pieces.

“It was a nightmare. It took me about a month to gain it and two months to lose it,” Hathaway, told the publication, adding that at some points in the film she wore special padding to make it look like she hadn’t lost weight.

The film took 57 days to shoot.

20th Century Fox The film is set in New York City and Paris, France.

As IndieWire reported, the film was shot across New York and Paris, France, in 57 days.

Streep changed one of the most famous lines of the movie during a table read.

20th Century Fox The one word made all of the difference.

In the final scene of the movie where Miranda and Andy are sitting in a car with a private driver, the very last thing Miranda says is, “Everybody wants to be us.”

The script originally said, “Everybody wants to be me,” but the line was altered by Streep during a table read.

Emily Blunt helped her costar Stanley Tucci meet his now-wife.

20th Century Fox Stanley Tucci as Nigel in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Had it not been for Blunt and Stanley Tucci’s roles in “The Devil Wears Prada,” Tucci, who played Nigel in the film, may not have met his now-wife.

Blunt told Variety that Tucci and her sister, Felicity, met at her 2010 wedding to actor John Krasinski.

Tucci and Felicity, who is a literary agent, later wed in 2012.

The novel “The Devil Wears Prada” has a sequel that follows Emily.

20th Century Fox Emily Blunt in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

In 2018, Weisberger released “When Life Gives You Lululemons” the follow-up novel to her debut book “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The book follows fan-favourite Emily through her new life in the suburbs of Connecticut.

