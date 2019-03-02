13 things you probably didn’t know about ‘She’s the Man’

- Amanda Bynes-led rom-com “She’s the Man” is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”
- Bynes studied male behaviors to prepare for the film, and she’s said she doesn’t like watching it.
- The cast had to do soccer training, and many of the actors did some of their own stunts.
To prepare for the role, Bynes said she and director Andy Fickman went to a shopping mall to observe how men and women interacted.
On stepping into a male role, she said, “It was hard, but I did it and I did something that was not easy for me — so it was a cathartic experience and I felt really good getting it out of me.”
In 2018, Bynes told Paper magazine that watching herself acting as a boy sent her “into a deep depression” because she didn’t like the way she looked.
“It just really put me into a funk,” she told the publication.
The film used a few character names from the play, like Viola, Olivia, and Sebastian, and it also has themes similar to those found in the play — like changing identities and unrequited love.
“She’s the Man” even pays tribute to smaller characters in the Shakespearean work. For example, in the play, Malvolio is another man who loves Olivia but in the movie, it’s the name of one character’s pet spider.
“I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn’t famous yet,” she said. “He’d just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, ‘This guy’s a star — every girl will love him!’ But [the producers] were like, ‘He’s so much older than all of you!’ And I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter! Trust me!'”
In the scene, Viola kicks a soccer ball at a target, and Justin gets submerged in a dunk tank.
Bynes said she wasn’t really skilled at soccer before filming began, but the on-set coach said he was impressed with how quickly she was able to catch on.
“As much as we had our three wonderful stunt actresses there, too, when you see the cut of the movie, it’s a lot of our girls pounding each other,” Fickman said in a behind-the-scenes interview.
Bynes also said she and the other actresses were “so excited to physically fight each other.”
Later in the film, viewers see Duke using a tampon to stop a nosebleed.
In a 2007 interview with iFilm (found on Channing Tatum’s official YouTube page), Bynes said that during his audition, Tatum didn’t know he was supposed to take off the plastic applicator, so he stuck the entire tampon up his nose.
Bynes said during a behind-the-scenes interview that in scenes when she played Sebastian, she wore adhesive sideburns and eyebrows, chest binding, a muscle suit, and four layers of clothing.
Producers ended up casting actor James Kirk, who Bynes said “had oddly similar features” to her.
Because of this, Tatum ad-libbed some of his scenes — including the one at the gym where he takes a call on his flip phone while he’s trying to flirt with Olivia.
In 2014, actor James Snyder shared on Twitter that the towel actually hit him in the eye, so his pained reaction was genuine.
