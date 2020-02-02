16 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’

- Netflix’s dating show, “Love Is Blind” is a hit, but there are things you might not know about it.
- More couples get engaged on the show than are featured.
- The pods are totally soundproof and the dates are pretty short.
- Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for “Love Is Blind” season one and two.
To create total privacy for the contestants, they chose to make the entire pod soundproof and had the contestants communicate through speakers.
“We basically had a small speaker in the front wall and you would hear the other person who was in the other pod,” co-creator and executive producer Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “There’s no producers in there, there’s nobody else. It’s just you and the other person. That’s it.”
He also said the women can propose on the show, too, though none have chosen that option yet.
In February 2020, “Love Is Blind” contestant Damian Powers told Refinery29 that the series wrapped filming in November of 2018.
This means that the contestants who ended up together have had to keep their marriages out of the public eye (in particular, off of social media) for over a year so they wouldn’t spoil the show’s ending.
Season two was filmed in 2021 and aired in 2022.
“[Contestants would] say, ‘I’d love to have a dinner of lasagna with this person. So, we’d get them some lasagna,” Coelen told Oprah magazine in 2020. “They could do whatever they wanted, other than to touch each other or see each other … We wanted them to make the decisions and them to control their destiny”
Contestants weren’t given cue cards or specific talking points, either.
As Coelen told Variety, “They were never interrupted in terms of like a producer saying, ‘Hey, talk about this, talk about that,’ they just did what they wanted to do.”
So how did contestants end up in a pod with the person they’d like to see? Producers helped arrange dates.
“They got to pick the people they wanted to keep talking to, and vice versa. Assuming that person wanted to spend more time with them, we’d make sure they got to meet in the pods,” Coelen told Oprah magazine in that same interview.
Over the 10-day period spent in the pods, some of them were sent home, narrowing the pool down to about 20 to 25 individuals.
“It became evident as the process went on, from that big group of people, that there were some people that more people were gravitating towards than others,” Coelen told E! News. “There was a certain point where we did a whittling down of people just to focus internally on the people who were really connecting, to allow them more time.”
“As a producer, I was kind of nervous like, ‘Is anybody actually gonna get engaged? Is anyone going to make it to the altar?’ And, in the end, we actually had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow on the show,” Coelen told Entertainment Weekly in 2020.
Coelen went on to say that eight couples actually got engaged on season one but only six were featured on the series.
According to People, two additional couples on season two got engaged but their stories weren’t shown.
During the interview, Vanessa seemed to imply that some of the contestants’ lookalike claims weren’t always accurate.
“People would say, ‘I love to fall asleep in the pod with the person I’m talking to,'” Coelen told Oprah magazine in 2020. “They wanted to spend as much time as they possibly could just talking to that person.”
In an interview with AV Club that same year, Coelen said that contestants would sometimes have to be told to take breaks to eat, go to the bathroom, do interviews, or sleep because they just didn’t want to stop talking to their potential partner.
However, Coelen confirmed that the lengths of the dates varied based on how far into the process the contestants were.
He explained to Entertainment Weekly in 2020, “They would [talk to] each other multiple times every day … so in the beginning, just because there were so many people we had to cycle through, they’d be short, like seven to 10 minutes. Then, as time went along, they’d be spending hours together, multiple times a day.”
Coelen said that contestants could eat dinner, play games, paint, or whatever other activities they thought would make their date more personal.
This was a key aspect of the show’s premise, according to Coelen.
“In today’s society, we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level,” he told Variety in 2020. “So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people? We did that through these pods.”
“We slept in trailers and they were correctional-facility beds. The design was to just strip us down from our comfort level,” one of the season-one contestants, Kenny Barnes, told Refinery29 in 2020.
“You’d think that people would be catty because some people would like the same guy. But we actually formed a sisterhood, no lie,” she said. “We bonded through this once-in-a-lifetime experience. How else would we explain this to other people? No one else would understand. We all shared that, and it created a family.”
Her castmate, Mark Cuevas, said the same was true for the men’s side, calling it a “frat house, but a little more emotional.”
“They have to pick 12-15 guests that they want,” the representative said. “And they give them a heads up because, obviously if they’re engaged, most of these folks do at least walk down the aisle. Whether they say yes or no, we all find out together, but they want their friends and family there. So they have their guest list they provide to us.”
This is to help prevent spoilers before the series drops on Netflix.
