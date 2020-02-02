16 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’

The pods are completely soundproof — contestants are communicating through speakers.

Although the producers originally planned for the pods to be soundproof on just a few sides while allowing sound to pass through the light-up wall, they found that it made sound bleed from one pod to another.

To create total privacy for the contestants, they chose to make the entire pod soundproof and had the contestants communicate through speakers.

“We basically had a small speaker in the front wall and you would hear the other person who was in the other pod,” co-creator and executive producer Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “There’s no producers in there, there’s nobody else. It’s just you and the other person. That’s it.”