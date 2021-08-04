24 interesting things you didn’t know about Cole Sprouse

He has also said that he felt like an “automaton” working for Disney.

His roles on the Disney Channel may have catapulted Cole into stardom, but it wasn’t always easy. Over a decade ago, he and his twin starred on Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “The Suite Life on Deck.”

In 2016, speaking of his Disney past, he told Entertainment Weekly, “There was a feeling of machination; I felt like an automaton. I needed to take a break and step outside myself … I needed a dose of reality and I needed to see myself in a more objective point of view. And now I think I can enjoy [acting], which is a really fundamental part about being an actor.”