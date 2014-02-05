This Animated Weather Map Is The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

You’ve never seen a weather map quite like this before.

This supercomputer-powered site, called simply “earth,” takes global weather mapping to a whole new level. Software developer Cameron Beccario built this visualisation of global weather patterns, which updates every 3 hours.

On the website you can turn the animated globe, and you can zoom in on particular locations. You can also see the earth from different heights, and use different overlay options (such as temperature and sea level pressure) to make the globe that much more beautiful.

