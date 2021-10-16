26 details you probably missed on season 2 of ‘Glee’

There are hundreds shown in her office, but they don’t show any information about where or when it will take place.
Puck gets locked in a Porta Potty, which is a callback to what he did to Artie during season one.
Puck (Mark Salling), along with several other football players, locked Artie (Kevin McHale) in a portable bathroom in season one.
During this season, several football players lock Puck in one.
The Finchel calendar can be seen after the couple breaks up.
Finn mentions a calendar Rachel (Lea Michele) made for him showing all their scheduled dates during the first episode.
It’s shown after the couple breaks up.
The 2010 Finchel calendar shows their faces photoshopped onto two cats.
Rachel explains the AV club helped with the fake snow, but the special effects during other performances throughout the season are never explained.
Rachel decides to perform “Merry Christmas, Darling” after Finn leaves since the AV club already helped her set up fake snow.
Plenty of other performances had unexplained special effects.
Somehow, the glee club was able to arrange water effects during the “Umbrella” and “Singin’ in the Rain” mashup, as well as sparklers during “Fireworks” and a massive light board during “Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag.”
There is never any explanation on how the club can afford this as they are struggling to raise money for transportation to Nationals.
The necklace Finn gives Rachel features a gold star, which she mentioned as her signature during the previous season.
In the pilot episode, Rachel described gold stars as her “thing.”
She places a sticker next to her signature for glee-club tryouts and has a gold star-studded cup from her mother.
Finn’s Christmas gift for her fits the theme as well.
Coach Sue matches with the New Directions for “Sing” but still has a tracksuit on.
The glee club wears plaid for their performance of “Sing” as they practice anthem songs.
Coach Sue is temporarily in New Directions at the time and performs with them.
She wears a plaid tracksuit that keeps to her tradition of almost exclusively wearing them.
There seems to be a portrait of Rachel in her house.
When the glee club drinks at Rachel’s house, she leads them past a hallway with a painting.
It appears to be a portrait of Rachel.
Brittany has a magazine with her on the cover in her locker.
Brittany (Heather Morris) is on the cover of a cheerleader magazine that’s hung in her locker.
The magazine has taglines like “Kiss My Poms,” “Squad Love,” and even a reference to the glee club’s signature song, “Don’t Stop Believing in Brittany.”
She also seems to have a doll head on her locker door.
Rachel reminds herself to friend request Barbra Streisand.
The agenda in Rachel’s locker includes sending Barbra Streisand a friend request and remembering Celine Dion’s birthday.
On “Born This Way,” Rachel emphasizes how much she idolizes Streisand’s iconic voice.
Holly Holliday’s classroom has a chalkboard with “I will not laugh during sex education class” written on it.
When Holly gives Emma and Carl (John Stamos) marriage counseling, the group meets in the health classroom.
There are condom posters around the room and the whiteboard has “I will not laugh during Sex Education class” written on it multiple times.
Brittany wears her orange hat throughout the season.
Brittany wears an orange hat to school twice throughout the season.
She is first seen wearing it when promoting Rachel’s fashion in “Comeback.” She’s spotted in it again while watching Mercedes (Amber Riley) perform “Original Song.”
The Brainiacs have their own handshake.
Mike (Harry Shum Jr.), Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz), Artie, and Brittany are on the school’s academic decathlon team, the Brainiacs.
During the “A Night Of Neglect” episode, the team can be seen doing what appears to be a club handshake twice.
Each member claps their hands, touches the top of their arms, and imitates pushing their glasses up.
The Muckraker motto can be seen on a blackboard and on the newspaper’s front page.
Coach Sue revives the school newspaper, The Muckraker, to spread rumors about the glee club.
The club motto, “If I heard it, it’s probably true or something,” is written on the blackboard during one of their meetings, along with their rules about preferring gossip to facts.
The motto also appears on the front of the school newspaper with a headline about Will planning to leave the school.
The back of the paper has local advertisements and a banner about supporting the school’s football team.
Brittany seems to have a plush version of herself in her room.
In the background of Brittany’s web show “Fondue for Two,” there’s a plush doll with blonde hair and a Cheerios uniform.
The Rolling Stones performance that Santana says “went off without a hitch” actually resulted in several deaths.
Santana (Naya Rivera) offers to have the Bullwhips, the anti-bullying club she created with Karofsky (Max Adler), escort Kurt (Chris Colfer), and Blaine (Darren Criss) to prom.
She claims the group will be like the Hell’s Angels when the Rolling Stones performed at Altamont Speedway, adding, “I think that went off without a hitch.”