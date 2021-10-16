26 details you probably missed on season 2 of ‘Glee’

McKinley has a bunch of interesting clubs and events. There are more interesting groups at McKinley. Netflix On the first episode, sign-up sheets are displayed throughout the school. They include some for the Mock United Nations, chemistry, and gardening clubs. But there is also a sign-up sheet for a fruit-sculpture club and one for a texting competition.

Mr. Schuester doesn’t read all of the insults on the tryout sheet out loud. Mr. Schuester’s sheet was filled with crude insults. Netflix Coach Sue (Jane Lynch) adds jokes and insults to the glee-club sign-up sheet. Mr. Schuester (Matthew Morrison) reads the first two names out loud but doesn’t read the insults, which are “eat a bowl of balls” and “you are the suck.”

One band member doesn’t appear to be doing anything during Sam’s glee-club audition. This student doesn’t contribute to the band during Sam’s audition. Netflix When Sam (Chord Overstreet) auditions for the glee club with “Billionaire,” a handful of band members are in the room playing instruments. However, one member can be seen standing behind Finn (Cory Monteith) without any instrument and with his hands in his pockets. There’s no clear reason why he’s in the room at all.

When Emma sorts her pamphlets, there are some she had on her desk in the previous season. Emma’s pamphlets are the same. Netflix Emma (Jayma Mays) can be seen organizing the collection of pamphlets throughout the series When she is sorting them in the second episode, there are two that are visible from the previous season titled “I still breastfeed … but how old is too old” and “Wow! There’s a hair down there!” There is also a new pamphlet, “Proper Wiping: Easy as 1-2-3.”

Finn’s locker shows his interests and school spirit. Finn’s locker displays football and drum stickers. Netflix Finn’s locker has the school’s bell schedule taped inside the door, along with a William McKinley logo and football magnet. There’s also a trident magnet that seems to represent the school’s mascot, the Titans. The bottom of his locker shows a drum magnet.

The Britney Spears book Rachel is reading doesn’t seem to exist. Rachel brushes up on Britney Spears. Netflix Rachel reads a Britney Spears book while waiting for her dentist appointment with Carl. The book, “Britney Spears an Unauthorized Biography” doesn’t seem to exist. Although there is a biography with this title, there aren’t any editions that feature the same cover.

Finn’s new bedroom seems to be identical to his old one, even though he’s moved. Finn’s bedroom has the same wallpaper and posters as his old one. Netflix During the first season, Finn mentions that his bedroom at his mom’s house is actually a closet. Later that season, he moves into Kurt’s dad’s house. Finn’s bedrooms should have a different set, but the third episode shows the exact same wallpaper that was in the first season. He could have set his new room up with the same wallpaper, but the layout also looks identical.

Coach Sue is still wearing her megaphone necklace. Coach Sue wore the same necklace for the first two seasons. Netflix Coach Sue wears a megaphone necklace with her signature tracksuits throughout the first season. She wears the same necklace throughout this season as well.

Coach Sue’s wedding invitations don’t have any relevant information such as a date or location. Coach Sue’s wedding invitation is only one sentence long. Netflix Coach Sue decides to marry herself and sends out wedding invitations for the ceremony. There are hundreds shown in her office, but they don’t show any information about where or when it will take place.

Puck gets locked in a Porta Potty, which is a callback to what he did to Artie during season one. Puck gets a taste of his own medicine. Netflix Puck (Mark Salling), along with several other football players, locked Artie (Kevin McHale) in a portable bathroom in season one. During this season, several football players lock Puck in one.

The Finchel calendar can be seen after the couple breaks up. The infamous calendar makes a brief appearance. Netflix Finn mentions a calendar Rachel (Lea Michele) made for him showing all their scheduled dates during the first episode. It’s shown after the couple breaks up. The 2010 Finchel calendar shows their faces photoshopped onto two cats.

Rachel explains the AV club helped with the fake snow, but the special effects during other performances throughout the season are never explained. Though the glee club is always in financial trouble, they always finesse extravagant props. Netflix Rachel decides to perform “Merry Christmas, Darling” after Finn leaves since the AV club already helped her set up fake snow. Plenty of other performances had unexplained special effects. Somehow, the glee club was able to arrange water effects during the “Umbrella” and “Singin’ in the Rain” mashup, as well as sparklers during “Fireworks” and a massive light board during “Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag.” There is never any explanation on how the club can afford this as they are struggling to raise money for transportation to Nationals.

The necklace Finn gives Rachel features a gold star, which she mentioned as her signature during the previous season. Gold stars are important to Rachel. Netflix In the pilot episode, Rachel described gold stars as her “thing.” She places a sticker next to her signature for glee-club tryouts and has a gold star-studded cup from her mother. Finn’s Christmas gift for her fits the theme as well.

Coach Sue matches with the New Directions for “Sing” but still has a tracksuit on. Coach Sue wore a plaid set. Netflix The glee club wears plaid for their performance of “Sing” as they practice anthem songs. Coach Sue is temporarily in New Directions at the time and performs with them. She wears a plaid tracksuit that keeps to her tradition of almost exclusively wearing them.

There seems to be a portrait of Rachel in her house. The painting looks just like Rachel. Netflix When the glee club drinks at Rachel’s house, she leads them past a hallway with a painting. It appears to be a portrait of Rachel.

Brittany has a magazine with her on the cover in her locker. Brittany kept her magazine cover in her locker. Netflix Brittany (Heather Morris) is on the cover of a cheerleader magazine that’s hung in her locker. The magazine has taglines like “Kiss My Poms,” “Squad Love,” and even a reference to the glee club’s signature song, “Don’t Stop Believing in Brittany.” She also seems to have a doll head on her locker door.

Rachel reminds herself to friend request Barbra Streisand. Rachel’s list includes celebrity names. Netflix The agenda in Rachel’s locker includes sending Barbra Streisand a friend request and remembering Celine Dion’s birthday. On “Born This Way,” Rachel emphasizes how much she idolizes Streisand’s iconic voice.

Holly Holliday’s classroom has a chalkboard with “I will not laugh during sex education class” written on it. Holly Holiday is played by Gwyneth Paltrow. Netflix When Holly gives Emma and Carl (John Stamos) marriage counseling, the group meets in the health classroom. There are condom posters around the room and the whiteboard has “I will not laugh during Sex Education class” written on it multiple times.

Brittany wears her orange hat throughout the season. Brittany sports this hat throughout the season. Netflix Brittany wears an orange hat to school twice throughout the season. She is first seen wearing it when promoting Rachel’s fashion in “Comeback.” She’s spotted in it again while watching Mercedes (Amber Riley) perform “Original Song.”

The Brainiacs have their own handshake. The team had their own special handshake. Netflix Mike (Harry Shum Jr.), Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz), Artie, and Brittany are on the school’s academic decathlon team, the Brainiacs. During the “A Night Of Neglect” episode, the team can be seen doing what appears to be a club handshake twice. Each member claps their hands, touches the top of their arms, and imitates pushing their glasses up.

The Muckraker motto can be seen on a blackboard and on the newspaper’s front page. The resurrected paper thrived on rumors. Netflix Coach Sue revives the school newspaper, The Muckraker, to spread rumors about the glee club. The club motto, “If I heard it, it’s probably true or something,” is written on the blackboard during one of their meetings, along with their rules about preferring gossip to facts. The motto also appears on the front of the school newspaper with a headline about Will planning to leave the school. The back of the paper has local advertisements and a banner about supporting the school’s football team.

Brittany seems to have a plush version of herself in her room. The toy looks like Brittany. Netflix In the background of Brittany’s web show “Fondue for Two,” there’s a plush doll with blonde hair and a Cheerios uniform.

The Rolling Stones performance that Santana says “went off without a hitch” actually resulted in several deaths. The Rolling Stones in 1969, the same year as the Altamont Speedway in Tracy, California. PA Images via Getty Images Santana (Naya Rivera) offers to have the Bullwhips, the anti-bullying club she created with Karofsky (Max Adler), escort Kurt (Chris Colfer), and Blaine (Darren Criss) to prom. She claims the group will be like the Hell’s Angels when the Rolling Stones performed at Altamont Speedway, adding, “I think that went off without a hitch.” The Rolling Stones performance at Altamont Speedway infamously did not go well and saw several accidental deaths.

Santana sees a girl wearing nearly the same prom dress but seemingly chooses not to fight her. Santana spots someone with a similar dress. Netflix During the prom, another student walks by wearing almost the same red dress as Santana. She looks annoyed for a moment before shaking her head slightly, apparently deciding against fighting with her.

Brittany is tracing the lines on a cup before she writes “My Cup.” The club struggles to write a song. Netflix When the glee club attempts to write their Nationals songs in their hotel room, they complain about having nothing around to inspire them except random objects in the room. Brittany writes about a cup, which she can be seen tracing on her notebook before she sings “My Cup.”