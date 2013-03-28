23 Incredible Inventions Made By Ordinary Chinese People

Zhang Wuyi sits in his newly made multi-seater submarine at his new workshop near an artificial pool in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2012.

It’s widely recognised that American inventors such as Alexander Bell, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford helped turn the American dream into a reality.



Nowadays many inventors are coming from a different economic juggernaut — China. According to China Daily, 210,000 invention patents were given out in the country last year, a 25% increase over 2011.

In this slideshow we’ve included pictures from China’s DIY inventors: industrious men and women inventing in their backyard.

