COOL CHARTS: Half Of 25-To-29-Year-Olds Don't Have Landlines

Here’s a couple neat charts from the Pew Research centre, plotting stats from the U.S. National centre for Health Statistics:



One in four U.S. households now don’t have landlines, and 49% of 25-to-29-year-olds are mobile phone-only.

Photo: Pew Research centre

And here’s why you need to make sure you’re including mobile phone users in phone-based surveys — otherwise, it’s mostly people over 50 now:

Photo: Pew Research centre

