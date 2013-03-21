Architecture Fans Say These Are The Coolest Buildings In The World

Courtesy of ArchitizerOnline architecture database Architecture has just announced the winners of its first annual “A+” awards, meant to “break architecture out of the echo chamber” and into the public eye.
There were 52 categories in total, ranging from Best Memorial to Best High Rise Office Building.
Buildings could win in one of two ways: 1) Jury Award – chosen by an international panel of over 200 architects, cultural leaders and people who hire architects, or 2) Popular Award – a public vote with people from over 100 countries.
The winners are unique designs from every corner of the planet. We’re highlighting some of our favourites here; click over to Architizer to see the full collection of winners.
BEST SINGLE FAMILY HOME (Jury): The Daeyang Gallery and House in Seoul, South Korea, Steven Holl Architects.
BEST SINGLE FAMILY HOME (Popular): The House In Travessa Do Patrocínio in Lisbon, Portugal, Luís Rebelo de Andrade, Tiago Rebelo de Andrade, and Manuel Cachão Tojal.
BEST RESIDENTIAL MID RISE (Jury): The Iceberg Dwellings in Aarhus, Denmark, Julien De Smedt Architects, Cebra a/s, Search, and Louis Paillard.
BEST RESIDENTIAL HIGH RISE (Jury): The Sliced Porosity Block in Chengdu, China, Steven Holl Architects.
BEST LOW RISE OFFICE BUILDING (Jury): Centra at Metropark in Iselin, New Jersey, Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates.
BEST MID RISE OFFICE BUILDING (Popular): The iGuzzini Illuminazione Ibérica Headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, Josep Mias Architects.
BEST HIGH RISE OFFICE BUILDING (Popular and Jury): The China Steel Corporation Headquarters in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Artech Architects.
BEST OFFICE INTERIOR (Popular): One Shelley Street in Sydney, Australia, Clive Wilkinson Architects.
BEST HOTEL AND RESORT (Popular and Jury): Cabañas Morerava in Isla de Pascua, Chile, AATA Arquitectos.
BEST AIRPORT (Popular and Jury): The Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, Uruguay, Rafael Vinoly Architects.
BEST BUS AND TRAIN STATION (Jury): The Yardmaster's Building in Melbourne, Australia, McBride Charles Ryan.
BEST PARKING STRUCTURE (Jury): Bicycle station ICE Bahnhof Erfurt in Erfurt, Germany, Osterwold+Schmidt.
BEST PORT FACILITY AND BOAT PIER (Jury and Popular): Guertin Boatport in Storm Bay, Canada, 5468796 Architecture.
BEST theatre AND PERFORMING ARTS centre (Jury): The Dalian International Conference centre in Dalian, China, Coop Himmelb(l)au.
BEST ART GALLERY (Jury and Popular): DOMUSae, Spaces for Culture in Madrid, Spain, Aparicio and Donaire.
BEST HEALTH CARE AND ageing FACILITY (Popular and Jury): This Pool and spa area for a Hotel in Majorca, Spain, Estudio A2arquitectos.
BEST KINDERGARTEN, PRIMARY, OR HIGH SCHOOL (Popular): The UNO Elementary School Soccer Academy in Chicago, Illinois, JGMA.
BEST RESEARCH FACILITY (Popular): UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Vancouver, Canada, Saucier And Perrotte Architectes and Hughes Condon Marler Architects.
BEST GOVERNMENT BUILDING (Popular and Jury): The National Tourist Route Trollstigen in Trollstigen, Norway, Reiulf Ramstad Architects.
BEST MEMORIAL (Popular): The Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial, St. Paul, Minnesota, Leo A. Daly.
BEST RELIGIOUS BUILDING (Popular): The Garden Mausoleum at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, HGA Architects.
BEST SPORTS COMPLEX (Jury): The New Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Oslo, Norway, Julien De Smedt Architects.
BEST LANDSCAPE AND GARDEN (Popular): Superkilen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Bjarke Ingels Group, Topotek 1, and Superflex.
BEST STUDENT DESIGN (Popular): The Armadillo Crèche in Johannesburg, South Africa, Cornell University Sustainable Design.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.