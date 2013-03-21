Architecture Fans Say These Are The Coolest Buildings In The World

Courtesy of ArchitizerOnline architecture database Architecture has just announced the winners of its first annual “A+” awards, meant to “break architecture out of the echo chamber” and into the public eye.



There were 52 categories in total, ranging from Best Memorial to Best High Rise Office Building.

Buildings could win in one of two ways: 1) Jury Award – chosen by an international panel of over 200 architects, cultural leaders and people who hire architects, or 2) Popular Award – a public vote with people from over 100 countries.

The winners are unique designs from every corner of the planet. We’re highlighting some of our favourites here; click over to Architizer to see the full collection of winners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.