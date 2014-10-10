The Amazing 70-Year Evolution Of The Batmobile

Since the 1960s, one man has been able to protect Gotham from the myriad of enemies that have besieged the city.

He’s Bruce Wayne by day, Batman by night.

And just like how the Caped Crusader’s logo has changed over the last 70 years, his vehicle has gone under a similar evolution.

From the original Batmobile to the Tumbler of the recent Dark Knight films, the car has changed massively to suit whatever adventure Batman is on.

With Comic Con coming to New York this weekend — and with “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” hitting theatres in 2016 — we figured this would be a good time to revisit the iconic Batmobile’s history.

We consulted with batmobilehistory.com to figure out some of the hottest rides the Caped Crusader has used over the the last 70 years.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Travis Okulski.]

