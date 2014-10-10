The Amazing 70-Year Evolution Of The Batmobile

Since the 1960s, one man has been able to protect Gotham from the myriad of enemies that have besieged the city.
He’s Bruce Wayne by day, Batman by night.
And just like how the Caped Crusader’s logo has changed over the last 70 years, his vehicle has gone under a similar evolution.
From the original Batmobile to the Tumbler of the recent Dark Knight films, the car has changed massively to suit whatever adventure Batman is on.
With Comic Con coming to New York this weekend — and with “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” hitting theatres in 2016 — we figured this would be a good time to revisit the iconic Batmobile’s history.
We consulted with batmobilehistory.com to figure out some of the hottest rides the Caped Crusader has used over the the last 70 years.
[An earlier version of this post was written by Travis Okulski.]
The first car to be referred to as a 'Batmobile' appeared in Detective Comics #48 way back in 1941. It was far more subtle than any of its successors; It just had a small gold bat on the hood. The car looks to be based on a Cord Roadster.
Perhaps the most famous Batmobile comes from the 1960's TV series starring Adam West. Based on a Lincoln Futura, king customizer George Barris designed this bat-ride with a number of cool gadgets and unique features.
The Batmobile from the 1970's 'Superfriends' series is an evolution of the 1960s Futura. Colour went from black to blue and the now iconic Bat-logo made an appearance.
The Batmobile evolved once again for 1978. The car became more angular and a large bat mask takes over the front end.
Batman's animated ride also became darker. For the animated series, the Batmobile got an impossibly long nose and a design that seemed to hearken back to steam trains.
For Batman's return to the big screen in 'Batman Forever,' a whole new Batmobile was designed. It made use of neon lighting on the undercarriage and had a number of defenses onboard.
While 'Batman & Robin' was widely panned as one of the worst movies ever, the Batmobile was very cool. The design was based on classic roadsters and it was over 30-feet long. It was even road tested to 140 MPH.
Batman made his return to television with this car in 'The New Adventures of Batman & Robin.' Unlike the complex designs of its predecessors, this Batmobile uses simple, flowing lines. It still retains the long hood that had become a hallmark of all of Batman's cars.
For the reboot of the saga with 'Batman Begins,' the Batmobile changed quite a bit. Instead of a long, low, roadster, Batman now drives a sort of performance, stealth tank called the Tumbler. Even though it is a huge departure from the last cars, it is undeniably awesome.
In the video game universe, Batman's ride in 'Arkham Asylum' is far more traditional...relatively speaking. The design takes elements from the 1989 Batmobile as well as the roadster from Batman & Robin. It just looks sinister and cool.
The Tumbler, in a new camouflage scheme makes an appearance in 'The Dark Knight Rises,' but there appears to be a whole new Batmobile that makes an awesome appearance at the end of the trailer.
A designs for the new ultra-militarized Batmobile were recently revealed, via Zack Snyder's Twitter feed. Snyder will direct 2016's 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.