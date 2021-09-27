17 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Grease’

- The movie-musical “Grease” premiered in 1978 and starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
- One director wanted to turn the story into an animated film.
- Iconic actors Henry Winkler and Carrie Fisher almost landed the lead roles in the film.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Additionally, in 2016, Fox aired its “Grease Live!” television special, based on the musical, starring Aaron Tveit, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Keke Palmer.
Stockard Channing (Rizzo) was 33, Jamie Donnelly (Jan), was 30, and Olivia Newton-John (Sandy) turned 29 during filming.
John Travolta (Danny Zuko), Jeff Conaway (Kenickie), and Didi Conn (Frenchy) were some of the younger castmates at 23, 27, and 25, respectively.
Instead, producer Allan Carr won the rights and made it a live-action film — but it still featured an animated opening-credits scene.
But Winkler had been playing the ABC role for a decade, so he passed on “Grease.”
During an appearance on “The Rachael Ray Show” in 2019, the actor called it “one of the great decisions” of his life because Travolta “deserved” the role and ended up being so right for it.
When Kleiser was casting Sandy, he watched some footage of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia to see if she’d be right for the role. But he ultimately couldn’t judge her singing or dancing talent and decided to pursue other options.
In the early 1970s, the actor played Doody in the Broadway production of the “Grease” musical.
During a 1981 appearance on the “The Merv Griffin Show,” she said that she wanted to see herself in a screen test with Travolta before accepting the role. That way if she didn’t think she was any good, she could drop out.
Fortunately, Newton-John was comfortable enough to proceed as Sandy.
During the film’s sleepover scene, Rizzo sings the song and does a little pelvis shake next to a picture of the musician during the line, “Elvis, Elvis, let me be. Keep that pelvis far from me.”
Presley died on August 16, 1977, the same day the sleepover scene was shot.
“It was very eerie,” Kleiser told the New York Post in 2010. “It was all over the news, so everyone knew. We did this number, and everybody kind of looked at each other like, ‘Yeah, this is creepy.'”
However, Travolta wanted the song for himself and his character, Danny.
“I have to be completely honest with you,” Travolta told Vanity Fair in 2016. “I wanted the number. And because I had clout, I could get the number.”
She’s an actress in her own right, but it was her brother who put in the good word for her with the “Grease” production team.
Ellen told The Spokesman-Review in 2018 that she was visiting the set one day when her brother asked if she wanted to be in the movie.
” … So the next day they wrote me in a part,” she told the publication. “That’s how loose it was, and never knowing the success it would become. I get residuals every 13 weeks for 40 years. And I only worked two days, maybe one day, with Joan Blondell and that group, and I had a lot of fun.”
Ellen played one of the waitresses watching the high-school dance contest on TV. Her big line was, “Oh, there’s Danny and Sandy.”
Sandy’s big solo, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” wasn’t in the original Broadway musical. John Farrar, Newton-John’s music producer, wrote it specifically for the movie, and it did, in fact, earn the production an Oscar nomination for best original song.
The other original songs from the film are “Grease” and “You’re the One That I Want.”
According to Yahoo, the producer rented a fully operational carnival with real rides and everything.
“It was just a big party,” Michael Tucci, who played Sonny, told the publication in 2018. “It was like we weren’t even shooting a movie; they were just shooting this wonderful experience. And we went on all the rides. I bought Eve Arden [the Golden Age Hollywood star who played Principal McGee] a lot of cotton candy.”
At the last minute, however, it was switched to the now-iconic “You’re the One That I Want.”
Kelly Ward, who played Putzie, told Yahoo in the same 2018 interview, “It was lightning-fast work and nobody was really quite sure how it would play, because it’s such a different kind of music than the rest of the score. And nonetheless everybody threw themselves into it.”
Newton-John told The Guardian in 2019 that the costume crew actually had to sew her into them for filming.
Read More: