17 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Grease’

Henry Winkler was offered the role of Danny Zuko.

Henry Winkler’s “Happy Days” character, Fonzie, basically was Danny Zuko, so he was a natural first thought for the film.

But Winkler had been playing the ABC role for a decade, so he passed on “Grease.”

During an appearance on “The Rachael Ray Show” in 2019, the actor called it “one of the great decisions” of his life because Travolta “deserved” the role and ended up being so right for it.