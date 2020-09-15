16 things you probably didn't know about 'Holes'

Disney The crew used bearded dragons in place of the fictional yellow-spotted lizards.

Disney’s “Holes” premiered 17 years ago, but fans still probably haven’t heard all of these behind-the-scenes secrets about the film.

“Holes” is based on a novel by Louis Sachar, and the author also wrote the screenplay for the movie.

Shia LaBeouf was cast for his “quirky” look, and he’s said he thinks the movie is just “OK.”

The crew actually had to dig about 400 holes on the set, and the filmmakers made it look like 10,000 for certain scenes.

“Holes” (2003) is based on the award-winning 1998 novel by Louis Sachar and starred celebrities like Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Eartha Kitt, Henry Winkler, and Patricia Arquette.

We dug into the beloved Disney film to uncover interesting tidbits about its production and star-studded cast that even the biggest fans may have missed over the years.

Read on for some behind-the-scenes secrets and fun facts about “Holes.”

Shia LaBeouf thinks the film is just “OK.”

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images Shia LaBeouf said he wasn’t exactly proud of the film.

During a 2016 performance-art piece, Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö, and Luke Turner occupied an elevator in Oxford for 24 hours. The performance was livestreamed on YouTube at the time, and people were encouraged to join the trio in the elevator to ask them questions.

Per BuzzFeed, a few fellow riders brought up “Holes,” calling it a “great film” and saying it was something they had to watch in school. But LaBeouf’s response was less than enthusiastic.

“Could have been way worse. I wouldn’t say I’m proud of it, but I liked it. I mean, yeah, I think it’s OK,” he said.

Khleo Thomas filmed an entire scene with a horrible heat rash.

Disney Max Kasch and Khleo Thomas in ‘Holes.’

In a 2018 YouTube video on his channel, Khleo Thomas – who played Zero – shared that he had a horrible heat rash on both of his thighs while they were filming the scene where he gets into a fight.

He said jumping on his costar’s back for the scene was incredibly painful, but to make things worse, the cream that the set medic gave him to soothe the rash only made his legs burn more.

“I’m in my trailer jumping up and down, screaming at the top of my lungs because my legs are on fire, ” he said. “My mum’s just dousing me with a water bottle.”

Several big-name actors auditioned to play Zero.

Disney Khleo Thomas beat out several other actors for the role of Zero.

Thomas was a relatively unknown child actor before landing a leading role in “Holes.”

He told International Business Times (IBT) in 2018 that he beat out big names like Tahj Mowry, Bow Wow, and Romeo Miller for the role.

“It shook me just a little bit when I first walked in there and did see not only a longer list, but of names that I honestly recognised,” he said. “… I see these guys who I grew up watching on television, but at the same time I felt like I had made it right now, to this point, and I’m just gonna go in here and do what I think I can do is my best work.”

Yellow-spotted lizards — as they’re depicted in the film — don’t actually exist.

Disney The scary-looking reptiles aren’t real.

Although there is a Central American species that’s commonly referred to as the “yellow-spotted night lizard,” the creepy, lethal lizards that play a large role in “Holes” luckily don’t exist in real life.

However, the cast did interact with real lizards during filming.

Thomas told IBT in the 2018 interview that although they created some of the more animated lizard sequences with CGI, several of the scenes involved working with real bearded dragons.

“There were some scenes where they were CGI, but me sitting in the hole with one on my head, one on my shoulders, one on my chest and one on the actual treasure chest, those were actually real,” he said.

You can make Kissin’ Kate Barlow’s famed peaches at home.

Disney Dulé Hill and Patricia Arquette in ‘Holes.’

Scholastic came up with an easy-to-follow recipe for Kissin’ Kate Barlow’s spiced peaches from “Holes.”

It only has seven ingredients and takes 24 hours (“or 110 years”) to fully infuse with flavour.

The young cast members sing the famed “Dig It” credit song, and they also helped to write the lyrics.

Disney The young cast of ‘Holes’ wrote and performed ‘Dig It.’

In his interview with IBT, Thomas said he and other cast members, including LaBeouf, recorded the film’s end-credit song, “Dig It,” and that they helped to write the lyrics for their solos.

“The ‘Dig It’ song is a classic in my opinion,” he added. “It’s a hit record.”

Louis Sachar said that the depressingly hot summers in Texas inspired him to write the source novel.

Disney Louis Sachar, who wrote ‘Holes,’ moved to Texas as an adult.

In a 2003 interview with the Austin Chronicle, author Louis Sachar says it was his “depression over the heat of Texas summers” that inspired him to write “Holes.”

“I remember we had gone away for the summer, went to Maine. We came back ready for school to start, and it was still oppressively hot,” he said. “I just started writing about the heat and came up with Camp Green Lake.”

Sachar had a lot of input during the film’s production.

Disney The director encouraged Louis Sachar to be the film’s screenwriter.

The film’s director, Andrew Davis, insisted that Sachar be a part of the movie’s production, and he even encouraged him to be the screenwriter.

Davis told the Austin Chronicle he was “concerned that somebody would come along and not appreciate and respect the nuances of the characters and the relationships to each other and the fabric of the movie.”

After a little convincing, Sachar agreed to write the screenplay for “Holes.”

Sachar and Davis used index cards to plan out the film.

Disney The director and author broke the novel down into over 100 film scenes.

The director and author worked together to cut down the novel into just over 100 different scenes, which they storyboarded on 3-by-5 note cards.

The process of arranging the cards exactly the way they wanted the script to be was very meticulous and involved specific time allotments.

“[Davis] went through and said, ‘Now as you rewrite it, this card should take half a minute, this one should take three minutes, this one should take one minute, and so on,'” Sachar said.

Thomas said that he’d like to do a “Holes” sequel.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Khleo Thomas starred as Zero in ‘Holes.’

In a 2019 interview with Black Hollywood Live at D23, Thomas revealed he would love to be a part of a “Holes” sequel – specifically one that looked into how the characters used the treasure they found.

There is a sequel to the “Holes” novel, but there are no current plans to adapt it for the big screen.

LaBeouf was cast for his “quirky” look.

Disney Shia LaBeouf as Stanley in ‘Holes.’

In the novel, Stanley “Caveman” Yelnats is a chubby young boy who loses weight throughout his stay at Camp Green Lake.

However, because Davis said it would be impossible to find a child actor to portray this weight loss on screen, he told the Austin Chronicle that he wanted a “young Dustin Hoffman/Gene Wilder/Tom Hanks-type kid to play this part, someone who had a real quirkiness to him …”

It was LaBeouf’s outward quirkiness and fast-rising fame that ultimately landed him the role.

Although the movie was set in Texas, it was filmed in California.

Disney ‘Holes’ takes place in Texas.

Finding a specific area of land that looked like a dried-up lake bed for filming and was close enough to hotels for the cast and crew was difficult to do in Texas, so the team ended up filming in a desert near Ridgecrest, California.

The production crew dug about 400 holes throughout filming.

Disney They made it look like thousands of holes on the screen though.

Davis told the Austin Chronicle that his crew had to dig nearly 400 holes during production, but they made it look like 10,000 for certain scenes.

The director said he was (jokingly) mad at the specificity of Sachar’s holes in the novel/screenplay.

“Actually, I was really pissed off at Louis Sachar when we first started,” the director said. “I said, ‘Louis, have you ever dug a 5-foot hole?’ and he said, ‘No.’ Well, you can’t! You can’t dig a 5-foot hole with a 5-foot shovel. There’s nowhere to swing it!”

Disney didn’t reveal what the film was really about in its original trailer.

Disney The ‘Holes’ trailer left a lot to the audience’s imagination.

If you rewatch the original trailer for the film, you will see orange jumpsuits, but there’s no mention of a juvenile correctional facility.

According to the Austin Chronicle interview, Disney didn’t want included mention of juvenile detention in any promotion for the film because the company was worried it might deter parents from bringing children to see the movie.

LaBeouf once watched “Holes” with fans in a New York City theatre.

Disney Shia LaBeouf in ‘Holes.’

In 2015, LaBeouf set out to watch his entire filmography back-to-back as part of another performance-art piece.

Some lucky fans got to join him in the movie theatre, but LaBeouf’s reactions were also livestreamed throughout the movie marathon.

According to reporter Johnny Brayson’s Bustle article that detailed the actor’s every move during the screening of “Holes,” LaBeouf ordered a pizza, laughed out loud watching seemingly unfunny moments, and nearly fell asleep during the film.

The actors had to complete physical training before filming could begin.

Disney The cast had to prepare to work in the hot temperatures before filming.

Thomas told IBT in 2018 that he and his fellow costars had to attend physical training for the first month on set to help immerse themselves in the hard life of their characters and prepare them for the physical strain of filming.

“We weren’t just going to be living lavishly off-set when we weren’t literally on-camera,” Thomas said. “We were going to be in the middle of the desert in very, very high-temperature locations. So, they put us through physical training. We ran, we climbed ropes, they had us really dig holes for a minute.”

