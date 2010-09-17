COOL: An iPad App That Syncs Up In Real-Time With The TV Show You're Watching

Here’s a neat idea that shows the iPad’s potential power as a complement in the living room: ABC just announced a new iPad app for its show “My Generation” that syncs up in real-time to the point in the episode you’re watching, providing “synchronised interactive content and social media functionality.”



It does this using technology from Nielsen that listens to the audio from your TV — via the iPad’s built-in mic — to know what part of the episode you’re watching, and then synchronizes its app content. (This means you can also have “live” app content without spoilers when you’re watching the show on your DVR, the next day or whenever.)

We haven’t seen the app or the show, so we don’t know if this particular use will be compelling. But regardless, it’s a neat idea, and we expect to see more of this going forward. This is exactly the sort of stuff that the iPad can be useful for in the living room, besides streaming video, etc.

