The 10 Coolest Airbnb Rentals In Austin, Texas

Tech conference South by Southwest is quickly approaching, and if you still don’t have a place to stay, it’s best to act quickly. Business Insider’s Alyson Shontell recommends booking a room as soon as you know you’re attending, which for her was in August.
Airbnb rentals offer a great alternative to traditional hotel rooms. They’re fun, unique, and likely to give you a more authentic Austin experience than you would get from a hotel.
We’ve picked out some of our favourite listings in several different neighborhoods around Austin. Prices listed are normal rates — some hosts are likely to raise prices during special events like SXSW. And act fast, as rentals go quickly.
This two-bedroom loft is right across the street from the convention center, which makes it ideal for small groups attending SXSW.
Cost: $179/night
Accommodates: 6
Neighbourhood: Downtown
Bright colours and eclectic decor are highlights of this mid-century home. There's a Thunderbird-inspired kitchen, a bar made out of pennies, and a living room decorated with cyborgs and dinosaurs.
Cost: $125/night
Accommodates: 8
Neighbourhood: Bouldin Creek
Originally built as a carriage house in 1924, this cottage has been converted into a charming living space. The garden is a great spot for taking in some sun before heading out to SXSW events.
Cost: $135/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Bouldin Creek
If you have a big group that's willing to splurge, this beautifully remodeled house can be rented out for a few nights. Each room is amazingly decorated, and there's even a fire pit for hanging out outside.
Cost: $1,000/night
Accommodates: 13
Neighbourhood: East Downtown
This two-bedroom loft is spacious and open, plus it's just a minute's walk from both downtown and the bars of Sixth Street.
Cost: $129/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: East Downtown
This cottage has plenty of rustic charm. It's close to the South Congress shopping district, and you can make use of the grill and fire pit out back.
Cost: $75/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: South First
This colourful, modern townhouse is just a 10-minute walk from SXSW events. A nearby communal grill sweetens the deal.
Cost: $210/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Downtown
There's lots of vintage decor in this adorable house. Outdoorsy types will appreciate the bikes the hosts have made available, plus there are pet goats in the backyard.
Cost: $95/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: South First
This little house is ideal for those who want to escape from the hustle and bustle of downtown Austin. There are lots of fun details, like a lofted bedroom, window seats, and a spacious back patio.
Cost: $95/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Dawson
Located just a 15-minute bike ride from downtown, this funky cottage and its handmade furniture are truly unique. There's an outdoor bathtub, and the owner is a masseuse and facialist who offers discounts for guests.
Cost: $85/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Rosewood
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.