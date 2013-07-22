REAL OR FAKE: These Computer-Generated Images Look Like Just Like Actual Photographs

CGTrader, a marketplace for 3D artists, modelers, and engineers, has rounded up a collection of stunning computer-generated imagery.
These are pictures created by professionals in the field, and the end results nearly look like actual photographs.
But nothing you’re about to see is real.
Superhero fans will recognise this mercurial chap – it's Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man (and many, many more characters).
This one leans towards looking like a painting more than a photo, but the effect is the same – impressive realism.
