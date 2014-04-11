'Cooktown As We Know It Today Will Not Be Here Tomorrow': Mayor's Cyclone Warning

Cyclone ITa has been upgraded to a category five system and is tracking towards far north Queensland. Image: Shutterstock.

Cyclone Ita, which is due to hit Northern Queensland this evening, has been upgraded overnight to a category five cyclone with predictions it could more devastating than Larry in 2006.

In Ita’s path is Cooktown, where residents are stockpiling supplies and boarding up their homes to prepare for the 125km/h gales expected to strike — in what will be the first major cyclone in the area since 1949.

In a conference this morning, Cookshire Mayor Peter Scott said the town is preparing for the worst.

Cooktown Mayor at #TCIta emergency meeting 'Cooktown as we know it today will not be here tomorrow' @skynewsaust pic.twitter.com/mSHeqoixsR — Elizabeth Tilley (@liztilley84) April 10, 2014

The BOM predicts Ita will make landfall between Cooktown and Cape Melville late this afternoon or in the early evening as it moves west over the Coral Sea. It is currently 375km north of Cairns.

