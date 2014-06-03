5 Ways You Can Cook With Dental Floss

Dental floss isn’t only for after a meal! Believe it or not, you can also use unwaxed, non-flavored floss to help make delicious dishes — anything from juicy roast chicken to this over-the-top Fresh Coconut Layer Cake (above). Check out these five cool ways use it in the kitchen (and don’t forget to floss after you eat these treats).

1) Make Layer Cake

Position floss equally around the cake, hold tightly with both hands, then pull for perfectly even slices.

2) Tie Up Rolled Meat

Try it with stuffed pork tenderloin or even with the braciole roll-ups in your perfect Sunday sauce.

3) Detach Sticky Cookies

Shimmy floss under each cookie to release it from the baking sheet or wire without losing the bottom crust.

4) Slice Soft Cheese

Make perfect rounds of no-stick goat cheese instead of using a knife or buying an expensive cheesewire.

5) Truss Poultry

Unflavored floss can be used instead of twine to truss chicken and turkey so the birds cook evenly. Trussing it also makes for a more beautiful roasted bird.

