Cooking With Bernie

As the Madoff scandal continues to unfold, the latest artifact to be discovered is a 1996 cookbook called The Great Chefs of America Cook Kosher, co-edited by Bernie’s wife Ruth. It features recipes from superstar chefs like Daniel Boulud and Wolfgang Puck, ironically not Madoff victims—yet.



The book is currently soaring up the charts on Amazon. Just a couple of hours ago, it was the 100,000th or so most popular book. Now it’s the 24,965th most popular book. And Amazon doesn’t even have any copies in stock, you have to buy it used or new from other retailers. Better hurry if you want make some of the Madoff’s family recipes—or sell the book on eBay for a huge markup. Whatever.

