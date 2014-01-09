Here Are 7 Cooking Tips Every Beginner Needs To Know

Learning to cook doesn’t have to be intimidating.

If you’re eager to make your own food, there are a few essential tips to keep in mind.

We browsed a Quora thread on the best cooking tips for amateurs, and chose our favourites.

1. Fresh ingredients really do make a difference. Shelling out for fresh herbs or produce is well worth the reward, cooking enthusiast Matt Wasserman.

2. Be vigilant about sharpening knives. “It’s the dull knives that will get you,” part-time chef Richard Schwartz shares. Sharp knives also reduce the time you’ll spend prepping ingredients.

3. If your dish is bland, try adding a bit of lemon juice, lime juice, or vinegar. This will usually give the dish the complexity you’re looking for, writes experienced cook Carolyn Cho.

4. Start with soup, advance to baking. “Baking requires attention to detail, at least to begin with; making soup is more free-form,” writes Erika Tassell.

5. Lay out all your ingredients before you start. You can place the ingredients on wax paper, so they are on hand as you need them, writes experienced cook Bernadine Schockmel.

6. Make sure you use some fat. “Oils and butters taste great and help to unlock and transmit other flavours,” writes Michael Swanander.

7. Be careful with the seasonings. “It is better to under season foods, rather than to over season. One can be fixed, the other cannot,” writes Food Network enthusiast Garrick Saito.

