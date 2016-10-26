The worst mistake everybody makes when cooking steak, according to Anthony Bourdain

Amazon Anthony Bourdain in a photo for his new book, ‘Appetites: A Cookbook.’

World-famous food guy Anthony Bourdain has a new book out called “Appetites,” and he recently appeared on the Marc Maron “WTF” podcast to talk about it.

During his conversation with Maron, Bourdain talks about how a lot of people just don’t know how to cook, and he offers some tips.

At one point he describes how people get cooking steak all wrong.

“No one knows how to grill a backyard steak in this country,” Bourdain says.

“What?” Maron asks.

Bourdain explains.

“Everybody grills backyard steaks,” Bourdain says, “if they have got a backyard and can afford steak …

“They cook it too high, but the biggest mistake — what everybody does — is they’re poking it all the time, they’re jabbing it and poking it, checking to see if it’s done inside.

“And then the worst is they haul it off the grill — “

“And they cut into it right away?” Maron says.

“Right away,” Bourdain says.

Bourdain says that after cooking a piece of meat, letting it sit on the board for 10 to 15 minutes “makes all the difference in the world — if you just leave it alone.

“Let the thing sit,” he says. “Because what’s going on inside that unmolested steak is all sorts of magical recirculation of its juices, and it comes out perfect.

“If you cut into it right away, it’s sort of got that bull’s-eye pattern, you know — it’s fiery red in the center. Everything’s wrong.

“It’s just that simple thing. Rest it.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Bourdain philosophizes about cooking generally: “Wouldn’t society be better if, given the opportunity and a few ingredients, everybody could competently cook for themselves?”

