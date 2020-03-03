I always cook with a 'garbage bowl' to save time, mess, and stress. Here's why you need one in your kitchen.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I peel veggies right over the garbage bowl.

Whenever I cook, I keep a large bowl by my side for all the scraps, it’s called a “garbage bowl” à la celebrity chef Rachael Ray.

The concept of a garbage bowl is just a large, sturdy container that sits next to a cook while they’re prepping a meal and serves as a catch-all for things that need to be discarded or washed.

I use it for organic waste that I want to toss, wrappers that need to be thrown out, or dirty utensils that need to be washed.

It saves me mid-cooking trips to the garbage can and sink, and keeps the mess I make contained until I’m ready to clean up.

I can’t remember how old I was when I started watching and really paying attention to “Rachael Ray‘s 30-Minute Meals” on Food Network, but ever since then, I’ve been cooking with a “garbage bowl.”

It’s a pretty simple concept that may seem unnecessary to someone who has never tried it, but having a convenient container for scraps, spoons, and produce stickers right there next to my cutting board is an unbelievable game-changer.

A sceptic may ask, “So why not just throw things in the sink or garbage when you need to?” Well, dear reader, walking to the sink or the garbage is an unnecessary interruption that just doesn’t need to happen.

Think of it like this: If I’m prepping a raw chicken on a cutting board, I don’t have clean hands to open the cabinet that contains my garbage can. I also don’t want to carry raw chicken over my floor or counter risking drippage. With this hack, any raw bits go right from the board to the bowl – no mess and no bacteria on my cabinet doors.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider The convenience makes cooking more enjoyable for me.

Another scenario for you to consider: Peeling vegetables typically takes place in one of two locations, over the sink or over the garbage. Peeling over the sink means I need to then gather all the peels from the bottom of the sink with my hands and throw them in the garbage afterwards. Peeling over the garbage means I’m holding my beautiful, clean produce over the garbage – no thank you! Peeling over a garbage bowl means the peeled bits join the rest of my cooking waste, and I can discard them with everything else.

It’s not meant to be used as a garbage can, Ray has said. Instead, it’s meant to “save a home cook steps from running back and forth” around the kitchen. It’s for anything that needs to be tossed, washed, or discarded, not just organic waste and wrappers.

Throw in “dirty forks, an empty can, scraps from cooking,” she said, “and you separate [it all] in one trip after you’re done. It’s your little buddy! It keeps you company while you’re cooking and it holds everything” until you’re ready to clean up.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I throw everything in there together.

Ideally, a garbage bowl will have some sort of rubber on the bottom so that it stays put when you’re tossing heavy things in there from down the counter. But truly any large bowl will do.

In my small Manhattan apartment – which I share with two other people – I don’t have room for any extra appliances. So, I just stick with a metal mixing bowl and it works just fine.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider The bottom of this bowl features a non-slip ring of rubber.

The garbage bowl is also really helpful for composting, and mine has recently morphed into a garbage bag. My office building is set up with compost bins, so I gather my organic waste at home, bring it to work in a little baggie – which, I’ll admit, is usually plastic – and dump it all in the bin.

If you have the space in your kitchen, I think it’s worth it to have a single dedicated garbage bowl, but it’s not necessary. If you do want to go that route, I think it would be helpful to get a large, deep bowl with a grip on the bottom. Ray sells her own brand of the bowls on Amazon and in some retail stores.

Regardless of what container I use, having something handy to hold anything unwanted frees up counter space, keeps a mess contained, and makes clean-up a little bit easier when I’m cooking.

