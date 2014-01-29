We Tested Oreo's New Cookie Dough Flavour -- Here's The Verdict

Oreo is debuting two new flavours next month — Cookie Dough and Marshmallow Crispy.

We got a chance to test the cookies before they hit stores.

The Marshmallow flavour, which was inspired by Rice Krispy treats, was pretty good. Some of our testers thought the cream was too sweet, but others liked it. The marshmallow flavour is evident, but not overwhelming. Still, no one said they would prefer this vanilla version over the standard Oreo.

But what about the hotly-anticipated cookie dough?

We’re sad to say, it’s not worth your time. Our reviewers were unanimously disappointed.

The most glaring issue was that the brown filling didn’t resemble cookie dough at all.

The “chocolatey chip” filling didn’t taste like chocolate chip cookies or any other flavours we’ve had in ice cream, cookies, or candy.

Expectations aside, the filling just wasn’t very good. Testers compared the taste to artificial maple, coffee, or hazelnut.

It also had a bitter, overwhelming aftertaste.

Here’s what our testers had to say about the cookie dough Oreos:

-“I feel ripped off. I wasn’t expecting real cookie dough, of course, because of health reasons. But I was expected something that actually tasted like cookie dough. This did not. This tasted like regular Oreo cream flavored with maple syrup.” -Steve Kovach, senior editor for Tech.

-“The Cookie Dough flavored Oreo tastes nothing like cookie dough. The cream tastes sort of like Lucky Charms, sort of like maple syrup, basically just a murky sweet taste. The “chocolatey” chips taste like nothing more than slightly harder flecks of sugar. There is nothing to recommend these cookies over normal Oreos, with their simple chocolate and cream flavour.” -Gus Lubin, deputy editor.

-“It tasted like an iced maple cookie. Nothing like cookie dough, but if you like maple cookies, you’ll like this.” -Hayley Peterson, retail reporter.

-“The cookie dough Oreo tasted a fair bit like coffee. It’s almost like the cookie is trying too hard and it just doesn’t work. I had to drown out the taste with another marshmallow cookie.” -Mamta Badkar, senior markets reporter.

-“I’m an Oreo twister, and I liked that both cookies were easily twisted with no breakage. The cookie dough one tasted more like hazelnut than cookie dough, and I was disappointed there were no actual chocolate chips.” -Julie Zeveloff, deputy editor.

-“I get the idea of the company wanting to branch out with new products, but it wasn’t executed well. If I didn’t read the label, I wouldn’t have recognised it as being cookie dough. It was way too sweet. I see this as being a one-time purchase item for households.” -Julia La Roche, reporter.

-“In a blind test, I never would have guessed that was cookie dough flavour. I thought it was good. Not quite on the level of a regular Oreo, and not nearly as good as I was hoping it would be. But good.” -Alex Davies, transportation reporter.

-“I wanted this cookie to be so much better than it actually was. First of all, it didn’t taste anything like cookie dough. When you first started eating it, it kind of tasted like a chocolate Oreo, which was great. But then it took a turn for the sickly sweet. And now I feel sick.” -Megan Willett, lifestyle reporter.

Our verdict? Just stick to the original Oreo.

