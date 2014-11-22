Here's How To Cook The Perfect Turkey In 90 Minutes Flat

There are innumerable ways to prepare your turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. But if you want something simple, delicious, and most importantly fast, this dry rub turkey recipe will get your bird on the table in 90 minutes.

Business Insider’s own Sydney Kramer, who runs the food blog The Crepes of Wrath, walks us through the easy steps to cooking the perfect turkey.

The full recipe can be found here.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Alex Kuzoian.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.