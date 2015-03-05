Here's everything that goes in to the perfect prime rib

Prime rib is so hot right now. It’s back as the centrepiece of restaurants and shed it’s stereotype as a Las Vegas buffett meat. To show us how to prepare and roast prime rib, we turned to Lawrence Knapp, Executive Chef at Smith & Wollensky. With a few ingredients and some time to slow roast in the oven, you’ll be in meat heaven.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Joe Avella.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.