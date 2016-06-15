People are threatening a boycott of a cult fast-food chain after workers refused to serve Trump supporters

A legendary North Carolina chain is in hot water after refusing to serve Donald Trump supporters.

Shannon Riggs and her cousins were turned away from a Cook Out in Colonial Heights, Virginia, on Friday night, when they showed up in Donald Trump shirts and hats, reports WTVR.

Apparently, when Riggs attempted to order from the window, decked out in Trump apparel, an employee yelled “Hell no! I’m not serving them.”

The family’s orders were eventually taken, but they say that they never recieved their food. Eventually, Riggs said she canceled her order and the family had their money refunded — but were not satisfied with the situation.

“Once you witness [discrimination] first hand, it’s a totally different experience,” Lauren Wolfrey, one member of the Trump-supporting family, told WTVR. “I was in a state of shock.”

Other Donald Trump supporters are similarly displeased with the chain, with some individuals on social media calling for a boycott of the brand.

RETWEET THIS: Never eat at @CookOut_ again. They refuse to serve Trump supporters: https://t.co/yEWtAUtL0Y

— The Kincannon Show (@kincannon_show) June 14, 2016

No more “Cook Out” Restaurant for me. They denied the people for Trump food.

— Joycee_NH (@joycee_NH) June 14, 2016

Back of The Bus Policy: Cook Out Restaurant Employees Refuse to Serve Trump Supporters https://t.co/QeW0zrcmPr The bigoted Left#CNN GOP

— Michael (@Canine_Rights) June 14, 2016

“I could overlook your mediocre food but not your discriminatory practices,” reads one such comment on Cook Out’s Facebook page. “Your employees are obviously ignorant when they engage in such behaviour and face little to no consequences from corporate. Keep your lousy food; your piss poor corporate practices and your political activism.”

Cook Out, a chain best known for its traditional fast-food fare and milkshakes, did not immediate respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but, in a statement to WTVR, the company said it is a “politically neutral company.”

“We welcome all customers regardless of political affiliation,” the company said in a statement. “Regarding the refusal of service at our Colonial Heights location, the situation has been resolved and was resolved that night per Cook Out policy.”

