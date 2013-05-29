COOK: Google Glass Is Unlikely To Be Mainstream, The Wrist Is More Interesting

Tim Cook is not a Google Glass fan.



Speaking at the D Conference tonight, he said that he doesn’t think Google Glass will be a mainstream technology.

“I wear glasses because I have to,” Cook said, according to The Verge’s live blog. “I don’t know a lot of people who wear them because they don’t have to.”

He then added, “The wrist is interesting,” saying that it’s more natural. He cautioned you still have to convince people it’s worthwile since people don’t wear watches. Would they want to wear anything?

He also said that wearable computing has “profound” implications.

This could be a gigantic head fake from Cook, but it sure sounds like he’s interested in releasing an iWatch.

