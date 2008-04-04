'CooBric' Team Tries Coworking Again With 'New Work City'

Cooper Union adjunct Sanford Dickert, Tony Bagicalupo, and the former “CooperBricolage” team are back at it: This week they announced plans to open up New Work City, a “coworking” office where tiny startups, entrepreneurs, and freelancers can work on the cheap. Target launch date is April 15.



Next step: finalising their hunt for office space, which they’ll lease out on a daily and monthly basis. They’re also looking for corporate sponsors and potential tenants. Drop them a line if you’re getting bored with the view from Starbucks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.