CooBric Makes A Comeback

Coworking group CooperBricolage has temporarily set up shop at a new cafe in the East Village/Union Square area. Starting today, the ‘CooBric’ folks — designers, entrepreneurs, etc. — plan to work out of Gramstand on Ave. A between 13th and 14th Sts. CooBric’s Tony Bacigalupo says they are still looking for a long-term space — last month the group got booted from the restaurant that had housed them since July after it changed management.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.