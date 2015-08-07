Eerie photos of the Australian mining town where thousands of people live underground

In Coober Pedy, located on the Stuart Highway, in Southern Australia, almost all of its 2,000 residents live underground.

Thanks to extremely hot temperatures that typically go over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, the town’s population has created an entire submerged world where you’ll find everything from an underground bookstore to a subterranean church.

Its fascinating landscape was carved for years by miners who occupied the gem-rich area, and today it’s home to the world’s first internationally-rated underground hotel.

Keep scrolling to see what life in this quirky town is like.

At first glance, it might not look like there is much to see in the Southern Australian town. Shutterstock/edella Plus, you can see what living underground is like at the Desert Cave Hotel, the world's first internationally rated underground hotel. Its architecture is made from sandstone, allowing it to stay cool and dry at all times. Desert Cave Hotel Source: Reuters Rooms from $US107 per night » Celebrating its 100th year this year, Coober Pedy was founded when a 14-year-old boy stumbled on a gemstone -- opal -- that led to the town's popularity. Shutterstock/mark higgins Dug up by miners for years, the area is surrounded with piles of excavated sand, some of which still hide precious opal gemstones. Shutterstock/Markus Gann

