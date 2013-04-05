REPORT: How Quickly Will Viewers Abandon A Poor Video Experience?

ShutterstockOnline streaming companies need to think proactively about outages and video quality.More and more people are taking advantage of online streaming to watch video content. It’s convenient, fast, and cost-effective … when it works.



But when a service like Netflix or Amazon Instant Video suffers an outage, customers who were happily watching their favourite shows or movies one minute are left with blank screens and mounting frustration the next.

Video optimization provider Conviva aims to eliminate such headaches by detecting potential problems in a viewer’s stream. When Conviva’s system senses a crash or stall, it takes preemptive action by adjusting the bit rate or switching the video platform, thereby preventing issues before they affect quality.

It’s vital for online streaming companies to be thinking ahead about service outages and video quality. As Conviva reveals in its Viewer Experience Report, viewers with optimal video experiences watch considerably longer, and companies with the highest viewer engagement are those that proactively adjust their delivery to increase quality and minimize stream interruptions.

Conviva’s study analysed 22.6 billion video streams from viewers in more than 190 countries. Some of the other facts reported:

Viewers who wait more than 3 seconds for a video to start will abandon it before play begins.

4.1 per cent of all live streams fail to start.

People viewing long-form video on demand watch for 25 per cent longer if the video is high quality.

What Conviva’s report reveals is that producing consistent, high-quality streaming video continues to be a challenge, even for businesses with vast resources. Download the Viewer Experience Report for more insight into the current habits of online video viewers and their dramatic effect on a digital media company’s bottom line.

