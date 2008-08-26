Conviva, Another Live Streaming 'Platform,' Raises $20 Million

When it comes to online video, the money keeps coming. The latest: Conviva, a Silicon Valley company formerly known as Rinera Networks, has raised a $20 million Series B funding round from UV Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Foundation Capital. That’s on top of $9 million the company raised in April of last year.



What does Conviva do? It offers a technology platform for delivering live video to computers. A demo on the company’s site boasts of multiple camera angles, chat functions and targeted advertising. The company doesn’t say much else about what it’s up to, who if anyone uses the technology, or how they get paid. They appear to compete with the likes of Swarmcast, which has a deal with Major League Baseball, as well as Akamai (AKAM), Limelight (LLNW) and, as VentureBeat notes, other live streamers like RawFlow and BitGravity.

