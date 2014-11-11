Convicted Sydney Terrorist Khaled Sharrouf's Family Business Has Had Its Registration Cancelled

The site of Bisotel Rieh. Image: Screenshot Google Maps

Financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC has cancelled the registration of Lakemba money transfer business Bisotel Rieh, owned and operated by the family of convicted Sydney terrorist Khaled Sharrouf.

Authorities revealed they were investigating the business activities of Damour Sharrouf and her husband Ahmed Alwash, sister and brother-in-law to one of Australia’s most wanted terrorists, Khaled Sharrouf, in mid-September.

The business was shut down late last month, after failing to provide evidence that money it had sent to the Middle East was not funding terrorism activities.

Convicted terrorist Khaled Sharrouf fled to Syria last year and is wanted by international authorities for terrorism offences.

