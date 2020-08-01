A Medicaid scammer who stole millions is being forced to auction his replica movie cars, including a DeLorean and a Batmobile — take a closer look

Skipco Auto Auctions US Marshals Service auction.

A man named Ryan Sheridan managed to collect tens of millions of dollars in a Medicaid scam, and, of course, spent the money in the flashiest way possible.

Sheridan nabbed a few several vehicles, including three replicas of iconic movie cars from “Ghostbusters,” “Batman,” and “Back to the Future.”

Now that Sheridan has been convicted of several crimes and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison, the US Marshals Service is selling off his assets.

On Saturday, Sheridan’s replicas of the Batmobile, the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1, and Doc Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean will cross the auction block through Skipco Auto Auctions.

Government agencies hold auctions all the time, whether it’s to get rid of surplus or sell seized property. But it’s not every day that the Feds are looking to sell a handful of iconic 1980s movie-car replicas.

On Saturday, through Skipco Auto Auctions, the US Marshals Service will auction off replicas of the Batmobile from 1989’s “Batman,” the Ecto-1 from 1984’s “Ghostbusters,” and the time-travelling DeLorean DMC-12 from 1985’s “Back to the Future.” All the cars come from the collection of Ryan Sheridan, who was sentenced to more than seven years in prison earlier this year in a multimillion-dollar Medicaid scam.

While operating an addiction treatment centre, Sheridan defrauded Medicaid out of millions of dollars, according to the US Marshals. Sheridan was ordered to pay more than $US24 million out in restitution, and to forfeit property like his cars to the government.

“These three flashy cars are an example of the ill-gotten gains obtained with the tens of millions of dollars that Ryan Sheridan stole from Medicaid, and therefore American taxpayers,” US Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio said in a statement. “The US Marshals routinely sell vehicles, real estate and other assets in order to return proceeds to victims of federal crimes.”

Read more about the cars and story behind them – which came to us by way of The Drive – below.

The US Marshals Service is auctioning off a handful of wacky cars owned by a man named Ryan Sheridan, who was sentenced to prison earlier this year in a multimillion-dollar Medicaid scheme.

Sheridan owned and operated Braking Point Recovery Centre in Ohio, and the US Department of Justice said he billed Medicaid for tens of millions of dollars worth of services that weren’t necessary or never happened.

Found guilty of several crimes including money laundering and healthcare fraud, Sheridan was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $US24 million in restitution.

According to a press release from the US Marshals, Sheridan spent a chunk of his loot on vehicles, including three replicas of iconic 1980s movie cars.

Source: US Marshals Service

On Saturday, Sheridan’s replicas will be sold through Skipco Auto Auctions.

“These three flashy cars are an example of the ill-gotten gains obtained with the tens of millions of dollars that Ryan Sheridan stole from Medicaid, and therefore American taxpayers,” US Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio said in a statement.

Source: US Marshals Service

One of the cars up for sale is a replica of the Batmobile from the 1989 “Batman” movie.

Underneath, it’s a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice.

It has unknown mileage …

… and a black leather interior.

The second vehicle up for auction is a replica of the Ecto-1, which the Ghostbusters used to get around New York in the 1984 film.

It’s based on a 1959 Cadillac …

… and has all manner of ghost-fighting gizmos up top.

The folks over at The Drive identified the car as a repurposed hearse …

Source: The Drive

… which seems to check out.

The final replica up for auction is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic movie cars of all time — the time-travelling DeLorean DMC-12 from “Back to the Future.”

It comes complete with a flux capacitor …

… tons of interior switches and dials …

… and lots of doodads that make it look just like the original movie car.

Like all the cars up for sale, it’s unclear from the ads whether or not the DeLorean is drivable.

For the sake of the DMC-12’s new owner, let’s hope that it can at least hit 88 mph — or else, what’s the point?

The trio of cars crosses the auction block both in person and online through Skipco Auto Auctions on Saturday. It just might be the perfect opportunity to snag a great deal on an ’80s icon.

