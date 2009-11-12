Convicted Killer Becomes A Paralegal: Where's Your Job?

Are you desperately in need of a job? Go to prison. That’s how convicted murderer Craig Atkins became a paralegal.



Before you get outraged though, think how much better it is that a former prisoner can get work, rather than being consigned to a life of joblessness (and thus, most likely) crime.

Detroit News: “The prosecutor, court papers make me appear some kind of mad-dog public enemy,” Craig LeRoy Atkins, 51, said in an interview with The Detroit News. “Did I make mistakes with my life? Yes. Did I pay for them? Yes, with 21 years of my life.

“But all the bad things they said I did have been exaggerated, and don’t take into account all my good behaviour,” he said. “I’m proud of what I did in prison. I used prison like a university and became a paralegal.” Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.