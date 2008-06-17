Hedge-Fund Swindler Who Faked Suicide Alive And On Run

: Federal authorities say they believe that Samuel Israel III, the hedge fund manager convicted of defrauding investors out of about $450 million, is alive and on the run.



“Suicide has been ruled out,” William Dundon, a spokesman for the United States Marshals Service, said Monday. He declined to discuss what evidence the service used to determine that…

On Thursday, the marshals issued a wanted poster for Mr. Israel, the 48-year-old co-founder of the Bayou Group hedge fund, and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

